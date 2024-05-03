"Lewis Hamilton will be driving an Adrian Newey-designed Ferrari car in future" - Fans react to the driver fielding questions about the star designer

F1 fans were left excited as Lewis Hamilton claimed that he would love to work with Adrian Newey if he had the chance at Ferrari.

The 65-year-old has left Red Bull and his position as CTO after 19 years with them and has stopped his F1 duties, solely focusing on their hypercar project RB17 as he leaves in early 2025.

Many teams on the grid have showcased their interest in signing Adrian Newey, with Ferrari being the leading candidate for his signature.

In his pre-race press conference in Miami, Lewis Hamilton spoke about the mouth-watering prospect of working with Newey. He said:

"If I was to do a list of people that I'd love to work with, he would absolutely be at the top of that."

He further explained:

"Well, I mean, Adrian's known for… He's got such a great history, and track record. And, you know, he's obviously just done an amazing job through his career in engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has.

"And I think he would be an amazing addition. But yeah, it would be a privilege to work with him."

F1 fans took to X to give their reactions to the Mercedes driver's comments, with one saying:

"It’s happening! Lewis will be driving a Newey-designed Ferrari car in the future," said the fan.

"By that smile I’d guess it’s highly likely," noticed another.

"Lewis knows. He has played a blinder. He will retire a 10time WDC," claimed another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

Lewis Hamilton previews the Miami GP weekend

It was a weekend of extremes for Lewis Hamilton at the Chinese GP as he finished P9 in the main race after finishing P2 in the Sprint race a day earlier.

During the press conference ahead of the upcoming Miami GP, the seven-time world champion analyzed his team's chances in Miami. He said:

"The team have been working hard. We’ve got an upgrade here, a small upgrade here this weekend. So excited to see developments coming through. And I think hopefully we’ll have a car in a bit of a better working window. So no doubt it will still be a challenge."

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes performs better in Miami than they did in China and if they have finally gotten a better understanding of the W15.

Lewis Hamilton hasn't had the best of times in Miami in two previous editions, finishing P6 in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons while making his way from the midfield.