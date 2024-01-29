McLaren claims Lando Norris signing an extension 'reflects the commitment and confidence' the duo has in each other 

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella believes that Lando Norris' renewal with the British outfit is a sign of commitment and confidence between the two parties.

After making his F1 debut in 2019, Lando Norris has steadily established himself as a vital cog in the McLaren team. Having teamed up alongside the likes of Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo and now driver Oscar Piastri, the 24-year-old remains one of the brightest prospects on the grid.

2023 was particularly impressive for Norris. The British-Belgian driver secured six runner-up finishes across the season, ending the year with a career-best sixth-place finish in the standings.

Now, heading into the 2024 season, Lando Norris has signed a "long-term contract extension" with the British outfit. While specific details regarding the duration of the contract remain undisclosed, the news has injected a wave of positivity into the McLaren camp.

Reflecting on the significance of Norris' contract extension, team principal Andrea Stella stated (via formula1.com):

"I’m pleased to confirm the extension of our partnership with Lando on a multi-year contract beyond 2025."

“This reflects the commitment and confidence we have together, with our shared ambition to ultimately win Championships again in the future."

Stella acknowledged Norris's growth, both as a driver and an individual, since his arrival at McLaren in 2017, adding:

“Lando has grown as a driver and a person since initially joining McLaren in 2017. He impressed last season, playing an important role in our progress throughout the year, securing seven podiums with many fantastic drives."

Mclaren CEO Zak Brown reacts to Lando Norris' renewal

Mclaren CEO Zak Brown echoed Stella's sentiments, expressing delight at the continuation of their partnership with Norris for many years to come. He said:

"I’m delighted that we’re continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come."

"It’s been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid."

The McLaren also CEO highlighted Norris's instrumental role in the impressive turnaround of results during the previous season and expressed eagerness about the future.

"Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results and I’m looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums," Brown concluded.