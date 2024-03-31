“The only thing Lewis Hamilton can do is bring in some valuable technicians”: Minardi not impressed by Ferrari star signing

Former F1 team owner Giancarlo Minardi is not too impressed with Lewis Hamilton, with will join Ferrari in 2025. The British star broke the internet early the year when he announced that he's leaving Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season and move to the Italian team.

In a deal that's supposed to make Hamilton the highest-paid driver in F1 once again, the Mercedes driver is looking to emulate Michael Schumacher and win a record eighth world championship with Ferrari. However, Hamilton hasn't had the best of starts to the season.

The Mercedes driver has struggled to keep up with teammate George Russell, and questions have been raised over his commitment to the team this season. Talking about Ferrari signing Hamilton, Minaridi told the Italian publication Corriere dello Sport that the driver only helps bring a few technicians to the team:

“All my life I prefer young drivers. The only thing Hamilton can do is bring in some valuable technicians. It is not fair that Sainz is not recognized as a natural talent as Leclerc because he has innate talents."

He added:

“He has nothing to envy the best and is among the six drivers who can aspire to the World Championship with the right car, namely (Max) Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, (Lando) Norris, (Oscar) Piastri and Russell.”

F1 pundit discusses Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes

F1 pundit Natalie Pinkham reckons there are a few drivers in contention to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025. The decision will depend on how George Russell performs in 2024. If he continues to make mistakes, the team could bring someone like Fernando Alonso.

However, if he levels up this season, a Kimi Antonelli could be slotted alongside George Russell. On the F1 Nation podcast, Pinkham said:

"It depends on how Russell performs this year. If Russell develops into the natural team leader, then they will be happy to bring in a young and inexperienced driver under him, like Antonelli.

"If Russell falters - like we saw in Singapore - and if little mistakes creep in - which I don't think they will, but if they do - then they will be more inclined to go for Fernando, potentially."

For Lewis Hamilton, the immediate question would be how he rectifies his current level of performance. The driver has struggled at Mercedes this season and will look to find a better balance and regain some momentum against his teammate.