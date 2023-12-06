"Why wouldn't Ferrari sign him?": Mercedes boss comments on rumors of Charles Leclerc signing a long-term contract with the Italian team

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently reacted to the reports of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc renewing his contract with the Italian outfit.

Charles Leclerc made his debut with Ferrari in the 2019 season and made an instant impact. The Monegasque driver was awarded a lucrative five-year deal at the end of his first season with the Italian giants.

With his contract with Ferrari set to expire at the end of 2024, speculation about Leclerc's future in F1 were rife. Although the 26-year-old had emphasized his loyalty to Ferrari on every opportunity, rumors of him eyeing a move away from the Italian team never truly went away.

However, a recent report from Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport has quashed those rumors. The report claims that Charles Leclerc has penned a long-term deal with the Prancing Horse, one which will tie him down till the 2029 season.

Leclerc was linked with a move to Mercedes during the 2023 season. Team principal Toto Wolff was recently asked about the reports of the driver signing a new contract with the Prancing Horse. He said (via Sky Sports F1):

"I don't know anything about the contractual situation there, but he's a great guy and why wouldn't Ferrari sign him?"

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner agreed with Wolff. Showering praise on Charles Leclerc, Horner said:

"It's totally natural. He's a great driver and I'm sure they'll want to keep hold of him."

Charles Leclerc reflects on his 2023 season with Ferrari

The 2023 season saw Ferrari miss out on a runner-up position in the Constructors' Championship standings to Mercedes by just three points. Despite a winless season, Leclerc remains optimistic about the progress made throughout the year.

In a recent interview with formula1.com, Charles Leclerc said:

"After the first race, we straightaway understood how difficult it will be compared to the Red Bull that had done a huge step forward, especially in race pace. We didn’t do the same step. So, from that moment onwards, it was a bit disappointing."

"On the other hand, if you just look at this season – forget about last season – I think we’ve progressed quite a lot throughout the season which is positive and makes me confident for the future."

Leclerc expressed confidence in Ferrari's ability to bounce back after a lackluster season. He said:

"But there’s a big gap to fill to get back to the Red Bulls so we’ll work hard during the winter break and hopefully we’ll come back stronger next year with a car that is capable of winning."

With him reportedly penning down a long-term deal with Ferrari, it remains to be seen if a rejuvenated Charles Leclerc can make a strong comeback in the 2024 season.