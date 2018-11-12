×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 signings that could save Manchester United's season

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12 Nov 2018, 01:38 IST

Manchester United are struggling this season.
Manchester United are struggling this season.

After a tough start this season, Manchester United are currently 8th on the Premier League table, 12 points behind the leaders, Manchester City. The Red Devils have managed to win just six of their 12 Premier League games this season.

The Manchester-based club scored 20 goals in the opening 12 Premier League games this season and conceded 21 goals during that period. However, with the January transfer window just a few months away, Manchester United could use their money power to lure some of the best talents to the Old Trafford and bring their season back on track.

Right on this note, here is the list of three players who could help Manchester United to save their season.

#3 Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile is among the most underrated strikers in the world.
Ciro Immobile is among the most underrated strikers in the world.

Romelu Lukaku scored just four goals in opening 12 Premier League games this season and was often criticized by fans and media for missing goalscoring chances at the crucial stages, The Red Devils need a new striker to bring their season back on track and Lazio's Ciro Immobile could be the perfect man for the job.

Ciro Immobile is a highly prolific scorer with immense talent and incredible finishing skill, making him one of the finest attackers in Europe. The Italian international scored 41 goals last season, 29 of which came in the Serie A alone. He also showed the creative side of his game during the 2017-18 campaign and registered 10 league assists.

Although Lazio was knocked out of the Europa League by FC Red Bull Salzburg in the quarter-finals, Immobile finished as the joint top goal scorer of the tournament with eight goals.

The 28-year-old started strong this year as well and already bagged eight league goals in just 11 Serie A games.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
The Manchester Derby: 5 factors that could decide the game
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Key battles that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paul Pogba doubtful for the Manchester Derby
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will win the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Manchester Derby Matches
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Manchester Derby: Top 3 Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United lost to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United should have signed Riyad...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could turn the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us