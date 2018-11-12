3 signings that could save Manchester United's season

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Nov 2018, 01:38 IST

Manchester United are struggling this season.

After a tough start this season, Manchester United are currently 8th on the Premier League table, 12 points behind the leaders, Manchester City. The Red Devils have managed to win just six of their 12 Premier League games this season.

The Manchester-based club scored 20 goals in the opening 12 Premier League games this season and conceded 21 goals during that period. However, with the January transfer window just a few months away, Manchester United could use their money power to lure some of the best talents to the Old Trafford and bring their season back on track.

Right on this note, here is the list of three players who could help Manchester United to save their season.

#3 Ciro Immobile

Ciro Immobile is among the most underrated strikers in the world.

Romelu Lukaku scored just four goals in opening 12 Premier League games this season and was often criticized by fans and media for missing goalscoring chances at the crucial stages, The Red Devils need a new striker to bring their season back on track and Lazio's Ciro Immobile could be the perfect man for the job.

Ciro Immobile is a highly prolific scorer with immense talent and incredible finishing skill, making him one of the finest attackers in Europe. The Italian international scored 41 goals last season, 29 of which came in the Serie A alone. He also showed the creative side of his game during the 2017-18 campaign and registered 10 league assists.

Although Lazio was knocked out of the Europa League by FC Red Bull Salzburg in the quarter-finals, Immobile finished as the joint top goal scorer of the tournament with eight goals.

The 28-year-old started strong this year as well and already bagged eight league goals in just 11 Serie A games.

