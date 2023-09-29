3 strikers Chelsea can sign in January to solve their goalscoring problems

Chelsea have largely performed below par in the ongoing season. Despite bringing in a new manager Mauricio Pochettino and aplethora of new players, the Blues have continued their lackadaisical ways from last season.

So far, the west London club have managed just one win from six Premier League games and sit in the bottom half of the table. One major reason for this disturbing statistic is Chelsea's inability to score goals, a problem which they also suffered last term.

They have managed just six goals in seven games across competitions. Chelsea have really struggled in the final third and Pochettino must find devise a masterplan to get his team to start scoring with ease once again.

During the summer, the Blues acquired the services of forward players Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. However, Nkunku is yet to make his mark for the club after suffering a knee injury a few weeks before the start of the season. Jackson, on the other hand, is yet to hit the ground running, managing just two goals in eight games thus far.

It is obvious that the club needs a goal poacher, someone who is proficient and prolific in front of goal, and has a knack for finding the back of the net.

Thus, this article will highlight three players Chelsea should eye in the upcoming January transfer window.

#3 Dusan Vlahovic

US Sassuolo v Juventus - Serie A TIM

During the 2023 January transfer window, the Blues were heavily linked to a move for Dusan Vlahovic. However, the deal did not materialize after Juventus dropped interest in out-of-favour Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku.

The club have been a long-term admirer of Vlahovic and he could be the right man to deliver the goals for Pochettino's team. The 23-year-old Serbia international is one of the highly-rated attackers in football currently.

Since breaking into the limelight with Fiorentina in the 2020-21 season, he has maintained his status as a reliable goalscorer. This term, he has already registered four goals and an assist in six games.

Vlahovic is a complete striker. He is physically and technically gifted and is a handful for defenders in the final third. The Juventus forward is also good aerially and has a knack for finding the back of the net from free kicks, thanks to his incredible shot power and accuracy.

However, to get him, Chelsea must be ready to break the bank. Vlahovic is valued at €70 million as per Transfermarkt.

#2 Victor Osimhen

SSC Napoli v Udinese Calcio - Serie A TIM

Another striker the Blues could rope in come January to solve their goalscoring deficiency is Victor Osimhen. The lanky but energetic Nigerian forward is currently one of Europe's most prolific no.9s.

Last term, Osimhen played a major role in Napoli's scudetto win. He netted 31 goals and five assists across competitions as the Naples-based club lifted Serie A after over three decades. They also reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen is a good finisher, his presence in the final third is impeccable. His ability to bully opposing defenders and his hold-up play suggest that he is the type of striker who would fit in at Stamford Bridge. The likes of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa excelled at the club with a similar style of play.

His terrific performance in front of goal in the previous campaign won him the Capocannoniere. He also was also listed among the 2023 FIFA The Best and Ballon d'Or nominees. The 24-year-old has continued his fine form in the 2023-24 season, scoring four goals and creating an assist in six games played so far.

Like Vlahovic, Chelsea must be ready to pay a huge transfer fee if they are to lure Napoli into letting go of their point man in January. He is valued in the region of €120 million by Transfermarkt. Osimhen is yet to sign a new contract with the Serie A champions and could fancy a move to the Premier League if the Blues come with the right offer.

#1 Ivan Toney

Brentford FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

The English striker is the most ideal striker candidate Chelsea could snap up in January. Ivan Toney has proven in the past couple of seasons that he is a decent striker who his team can count on for goals.

Toney has reached double digits for goals in his two seasons playing in the English top flight. In the previous campaign, he registered 20 league goals and four assists in 33 games. He could have scored more if he was not banned from football in May after being found guilty of breaching football betting rules.

The Brentford attacker will return to football after January 17 when his ban ends. Thus, Chelsea can swoop in to get his services for the second half of the season and beyond. He has Premier League experience, so settling in won't pose much of a challenge.

As per The Athletic's journalist David Ornstein, the Blues alongside Arsenal are keen admirers of the 27-year-old. However, the west London club should be favorites considering the fact that they can assure Toney a place in the starting XI and need his expertise more.