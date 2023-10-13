4 best performing new signings in Europe this season so far (2023-24)

The signing of a fresh player is always perceived to be one of the best squad reinforcements that a club could undergo. Likewise, it is also a good opportunity for a club to carry out new investments for its future.

During the previous summer transfer window in Europe, several deals and player swaps were carried out as most clubs tried to fix the deficiencies in their squads.

While the above has been beneficial to some clubs so far, this article will judge based on performance and rank the four best performing new signings in Europe right now.

#4 James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

New signing - James Maddison - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

There’s a saying that top players can transform the overall performance of a squad. Well, the above statement has been verified once again as James Maddison has transformed not just the midfield but also the attack of Spurs so far.

The Englishman has been able to put his attacking creativity into good use, as he has created the second most chances in the Premier League this season (25).

Also, he has registered seven goal contributions in nine games for his team, and this has in-turn boosted the results of the team this season. Tottenham Hotspur are presently ranked first in the Premier League table, and one player that could be credited for the above is the former Leicester City midfielder.

#3 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München signing - Harry Kane v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

A top-class player that would always find a way to adapt can be used to best describe Harry Kane, as he has been excellent in front of goal since joining Die Bayern.

In his first 10 games as a Bayern Munich player, Kane has been on the scoresheet nine times, and he has registered five remarkable assists as well. The above numbers speak for themselves, as they also clearly depict class. Hence, arguably one of the most decent strikers in Europe, the English sensational striker has yet again proven to be a fantastic finisher. Kane is, however, expected to win a major trophy at Bayern Munich this season.

#2 Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen new signing - Victor Boniface in action in the Bundesliga

The Nigerian is arguably one of the best bargains of the last transfer window, as he has been firing on all cylinders in front of goal this season. Boniface has been decent to watch in attack this season, as he has been remarkable across all competitions that he has featured for Die Werkself so far.

In terms of crucial attacking numbers, Boniface has scored nine goals and registered three assists in 10 appearances for Die Werkself so far. However, apart from his attacking numbers, his presence has helped to foster the tactics of Xabi Alonso as his ability to attract defenders has been key in creating room for other attackers to thrive. Hence, he should be lauded for his contributions so far.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

New signing - Jude Bellingham in action - Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna

The best among the rest can be seen as a noteworthy remark to illustrate how unique and important Jude Bellingham has been for Real Madrid since he joined the club.

The English unique midfielder has grown from scoring match-deciding goals to being the club's top-scorer in the current season. The English sensation has been on the scoresheet 10 times in his first 10 games as a Real Madrid player. Also, he has registered three assists in the above ten games. His numbers apparently speak for themselves, as there's presently no new signing in Europe that has performed better than him so far.