5 Chelsea youngsters who could become superstars

Chelsea have won the UEFA Youth League twice

Not many clubs have seen as much change on and off the pitch as Chelsea over the past decade. The Blues have consistently spent big money to improve the quality on the pitch, and have constantly chopped and changed in regards to managers.

Since being taken over Roman Abramovich in 2003, there have been 11 managers who have sat in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge. However controversial this technique has been, there is no doubting that it has bought about success. Since Abramovich took over, the Blues have won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and the Champions League in 2012.

It has been a similar story with players coming in and out the door at Chelsea. At times they have been ruthless, and it really hasn’t worked, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah thriving after leaving Chelsea.

At other times, they have bought very well, with Didier Drogba, and more recently Cesar Azpilicueta going on to have very successful careers with Chelsea, despite being unknown quantities to many when they moved to Stamford Bridge.

One thing that we haven’t seen though is a player come from the youth team and break into the first team. John Terry was the last man to establish himself after coming from the youth team, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen the most likely of the current youngsters to make the grade.

There are currently a number of excellent young players in the Chelsea youth team and out on loan who could be capable of having a real impact on the first team. Here are five men who could be set for an excellent career at Chelsea.

#1 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi appeared for Chelsea on a number of occasions in pre-season

Hudson-Odoi is certainly someone who might be able to force himself into the Chelsea first team this season, and Maurizio Sarri looks like he is willing to have him in and around the first team. He impressed during pre-season, and played a part in all of Chelsea’s matches, and was a constant threat on the left wing. He was very popular amongst fans, and many believe that he has a massive future at Stamford Bridge.

There are certainly some similarities between him and Eden Hazard. He is a skilful, pacy winger who looks to go past a man. He is a lot more direct than Hazard, and once he gets in position to have a go at goal, he usually takes it on. He wasn’t sent out on loan this season, suggesting that he is in Sarri’s plans for this season. He has already got some Premier League experience, having appeared from the bench twice for Chelsea last season, and he will hope to build on that.

