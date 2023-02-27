5 new signings who have completely changed the fortunes of the team

Signing the right players with the right profile is crucial for the success of football teams. The success of a football team depends on a variety of factors, such as the skill level of the players, their positional suitability, their playing style, their personality and their ability to work together as a team.

When teams recruit players who possess the right profile, they can improve their chances of achieving their objectives, whether it's winning a league title or avoiding relegation. Moreover, having the right players can enhance team morale and cohesion, which are critical factors in building a successful team culture.

Therefore, careful consideration and evaluation of a player's profile is necessary to make informed decisions when signing new players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five new signings who have completely changed the fortunes of the team.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Questions were asked when Barcelona decided to shell out €45 million to sign Robert Lewandowski last summer. Lewandowski was just about to turn 33 and as Barca were navigating a financial crisis, they were expected to use whatever funds were available to them to build towards the future.

But Lewandowski guarantees short-term success. He has won the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons and has brought that same form to the Camp Nou this term. The Catalans have suffered over the last two seasons due to the absence of an out-and-out striker.

Lewandowski has scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions so far this term for the Catalans. The Polish icon's goals and leadership abilities have played a crucial role in Barcelona sitting at the top of the table with a seven-point lead.

#4 Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Chelsea FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Fulham have been one of the surprise packages of the season and new signing Joao Palhinha's contributions have been central to the success this term. The freshly promoted Cottagers are sixth in the Premier League table and their European aspirations remain intact.

Fulham signed Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon for a sum of €20 million last summer. The Portuguese defensive midfielder has been phenomenal at the center of the park for Marco Silva's side. He has become the first player in Europe's top five leagues to make more than 100 successful tackles this season.

His ball-winning skills are simply unmatched and Fulham's players have benefitted greatly from having such a rock-solid player at the center of the pitch.

Squawka @Squawka



A ball-winning machine and so much more. João Palhinha is the first player in Europe's top five divisions to make 100+ successful tackles in 2022/23.A ball-winning machine and so much more. João Palhinha is the first player in Europe's top five divisions to make 100+ successful tackles in 2022/23.A ball-winning machine and so much more. 😤 https://t.co/GCTsTPkIxu

#3 Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

AS Roma v RB Salzburg: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Paulo Dybala is one of the most gifted footballers of his generation. Although there have been concerns over his form in the last couple of seasons, he was expected to not suffer from a dearth of potential suitors when he became a free agent last summer.

AS Roma came knocking and Dybala joined amid huge fanfare. The Argentina international has quickly become Giallorossi's most important player. In 23 appearances across all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side, the 29-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists.

#2 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final

It's common knowledge that Erik ten Hag pushed for the signing of Frenkie de Jong for the greater part of his first summer in charge of Manchester United. But he soon took cognizance of the fact that United needed steel and not silk at the center of the park.

Consequently, United shifted their focus to signing Real Madrid legend Casemiro. They had to pay a pretty penny, as much as €70.65 million, to rope him in. The five-time Champions League winner was obviously expected to improve Manchester United.

It is then to his credit that he has still managed to exceed expectations and become a fan-favorite at Old Trafford already. Casemiro has been immense in midfield and has shown Manchester United exactly what they've been lacking.

Not only has he been exceptional at reading the game and winning the ball back at crucial times, but he has also showcased his excellent ball-playing abilities.

Casemiro has also chipped in with some very important goals for the Red Devils this term and played a huge role in their Carabao Cup triumph, even scoring their opener in the final against Newcastle United.

The 30-year-old has scored five goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for Ten Hag's side so far this season.

#1 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Napoli signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Dinamo Batumi for €11.5 million. The youngster is being widely regarded as the breakout player of the 2022-23 season in Europe. Kvaratskhelia has mesmerized everyone with his ability on and off the ball.

He has already become a fan-favorite at Napoli and has earned the nickname 'Kvaradona'. The 22-year-old's exploits have gone a long way towards making Napoli the strongest team in Italy by quite some margin.

The Georgia international has scored 12 goals and provided a whopping 15 assists in just 26 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei so far this season. He is simply on a roll and looks destined to have a wonderful career.

