Chelsea have made the decision to let Mauricio Pochettino leave the club by mutual consent following a rather topsy-turvy season at Stamford Bridge. While the Argentine manager seemingly struggled to find results, he has improved the club's overall standing in the last 12 months.

Before Pochettino joined up with the squad, they were kicked out in the third round of the FA Cup and out in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Their continental season ended with Real Madrid beating them 4-0 on aggregate across two legs in the quarter-final.

Mauricio Pochettino came in, and while it was a rather difficult task, he set about transforming the club, turning the tide and placing them on a slow but steady road forward. In the season under his charge, Chelsea were semi-finalists in the FA Cup and finalists in the Carabao Cup. In the league, they finished sixth, securing a spot in Europe.

This made Pochettino's exit something of a surprise, as players who excelled under him were shocked to see him leave. So, without further ado, let's take a look at five potential winners and losers from the Argentine manager's departure from Stamford Bridge.

5 winners and losers from Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea departure

#5 Cole Palmer - Loser

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Cole Palmer has easily been the very best player at Stamford Bridge this season, taking to the limelight with ease under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance. He was a deadline-day signing from Manchester City, as the Blues signed him for an initial £40 million. He has since taken to life in London, impressing so much he has been given a spot in England's EURO 2024 squad.

Palmer took the Premier League by storm, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in just 34 appearances. His output has been so remarkable from midfield, the 22-year-old won numerous awards, including the Premier League Young Player of the Season. He was in brilliant form under Pochettino, and the coach will be a big loss for Palmer at the Bridge.

#4 Robert Sanchez - Winner

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Robert Sanchez did not enjoy a successful tenure between the sticks under Mauricio Pochettino. After Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to Real Madrid in the summer, the first-choice goalkeeper spot was up for the taking between Sanchez and Serbian shot-stopper Djordje Petrovic.

It went to Petrovic, who played 31 games in all competitions for the Blues, conceding 37 goals and keeping seven clean sheets. Sanchez, on the other hand, only played 21 games, conceding 27 goals, while keeping five clean sheets. The Spaniard has notably played just two matches in 2024, and he will be looking for a better role under the Blues' next manager.

#3 Nicolas Jackson - Loser

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Nicolas Jackson was not exactly the best striker in the Premier League, as he struggled to meet expectations at Stamford Bridge. He had an xG of 18.64 league goals, but he missed huge chances, ending up with only 14 goals this season. His poor form, at times, in front of goal was a cause for concern, but Mauricio Pochettino stuck to him, as he played 35 league games.

However, he seemed to improve as the season progressed, scoring four goals in his last five league games, as Chelsea found their winning streak. When Pochettino's exit was announced, it was clear that Jackson was unhappy with the decision, as he posted a face-palm emoji in reaction (via Independent).

#2 Raheem Sterling - Winner

Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Raheem Sterling was one of the players who struggled to find any playing time under Mauricio Pochettino. The 29-year-old left Manchester City in 2022, making the switch to the Bridge, but he has not reached the heights he once did at the Etihad. This season saw him play 31 Premier League games, but he started only 22.

Although he scored eight goals and provided four assists, two of those goals came in his last three games. It is also quite telling that he has started only one game in all competitions since their 4-2 win over Leicester City in mid-March. Sterling even played a mere two minutes against his former club City, but a new coach might just provide the spark the winger needs to excel again.

#1 Marc Cucurella - Loser

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Marc Cucurella is perhaps one of the most improved players at Stamford Bridge this season. He didn't play a lot of games, as he missed 25 across all competitions due to injury. An ankle surgery kept him out from mid-December till the beginning of March. However, Cucurella was clearly Pochettino's go-to man for the left-back slot.

As long as the Spaniard was fit, he would start, notably coming on as a substitute just once in the 26 games he played for Chelsea this season. He also often played full games, coming off as a substitute just six times, which shows how much faith the Argentine manager had in him. Cucurella could only share his shock on social media, as he hailed Pochettino after the coach's exit was announced.