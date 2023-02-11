“Are you willing to defend?” - Chelsea new signing slammed for switching off during West Ham goal

Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton criticized Chelsea's new signing Noni Madueke for his poor defending, which led to West Ham United's equalizer against the Blues.

Graham Potter's team dropped points in another Premier League game as they played out a 1-1 draw away to the Hammers.

The Blues started the game well and took the lead through new signing Joao Felix in the 16th minute of the encounter. The Portuguese lashed onto a delightful pass from fellow January signing Enzo Fernandez to put Chelsea in front.

The Blues were cruising in the game and looked likely to add a second. However, they were stunned by the home team, who equalized in the 28th minute.

West Ham United left wing-back Emerson Palmieri reacted quickly to a nice flick from Jarrod Bowen and beat the onrushing Kepa Arrizabalaga from close range.

Chelsea winger Madueke was singled out for not properly marking Emerson prior to his equalizer in the 28th minute.

Reacting to the goal scored by West Ham United, former Hammers striker Dean Ashton said:

“It’s a really clever flick from Bowen. He’s hoping someone gambles and Emerson had. Reece James looks at Madueke and says, 'You have switched off’."

He continued:

“You ask the question of Madueke, ‘Are you switched on? Are you willing to defend?’ That’s what James was saying to him.”

This was Madueke's first start for the Blues since making a £29 million move from Dutch club PSV last month.

He came on as a substitute against Fulham last week and played 68 minutes against West Ham United today. Madueke, however, did not give a good account of himself before being replaced by Mason Mount.

Dean Ashton reveals that Chelsea still have a major problem to address in their squad

Ashton also pointed out that the Blues currently lack an attacking edge upfront. The West London giants have struggled for goals for the majority of the 2022-23 Premier League season, despite record-breaking transfer spending.

Ashton stated that Potter's side need a striker to convert the chances they create. He said:

“What’s funny is Chelsea have everything except the one thing they actually need: a striker. I think Mount is a victim of the fact they don’t have anyone to take the chances he creates. How can you spend all that money and not buy a striker?”

Poll : 0 votes