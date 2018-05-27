Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Reports: Arsenal set to complete first signing of the summer

    Unai Emery is set to get his first signing!

    Sripad
    SENIOR ANALYST
    Rumors 27 May 2018, 11:59 IST
    13.95K

    New Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery at the Arsenal Training Ground
    New Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery at the Arsenal Training Ground

    What’s the rumour?

    Arsenal are set to signing Stephan Lichtsteiner as per reports in the Evening Standard. The Gunners are keen on adding veteran players their squad lacks a leader right now.

    The 34-year-old defender is set to be released by Juventus after his contract expires at the end of the month. Arsenal have reportedly offered pre-contract and make him the first signing of the Unai Emery era.

    In case you didn’t know...

    Arsene Wenger stepped down as the manager of Arsenal after 22 years. The Frenchman was replaced by Unai Emery – who left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the Ligue 1 season. The former Sevilla manager took over last week and is already close to getting his transfer targets.

    Meanwhile, PSG appointed Thomas Tuchel as Emery's replacement. The former Borussia Dortmund manager was also linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

    The heart of the matter

    Lichtsteiner is seen as a replacement for Mathieu Debuchy. The Frenchman joined St Etienne in January and that meant there was no back up for Bellerin.

    Ainsley Maitland-Niles was forced to play as a right back last season when Wenger wanted to rest Bellerin or the Spaniard was not available for selection. Unai Emery is said to be 'excited' by Maitland-Niles and wants to use him as a winger.

    Rumour probability: 7/10

    Stephan Lichtsteiner will bring in experience but it will not solve any of the issues Arsenal have on the pitch. The Gunners need experienced players who can start games, not be on the bench.

    Video


    Author’s Take

    Arsenal need leaders on the pitch, not on the bench. It's a going to be complicated signing but let's see how it works. they desperately need defensive signings and unless they get 1-2 defenders, there is no way this side is finishing in the Top 4.

    Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Juventus FC Football Stephan Lichtsteiner Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News
    Report: Juventus eye Arsenal star who feels disillusioned...
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal transfer news: Malcom on China's radar, Juventus...
    RELATED STORY
    5 most underwhelming signings made by top football clubs
    RELATED STORY
    Top 10 free transfers of all time
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal transfer news: Next manager and first signing of...
    RELATED STORY
    The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
    RELATED STORY
    6 milestone transfers in football history
    RELATED STORY
    10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
    RELATED STORY
    Top 20 club websites in the world
    RELATED STORY
    5 possible destinations for Arsene Wenger
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018