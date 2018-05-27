Reports: Arsenal set to complete first signing of the summer

Unai Emery is set to get his first signing!

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 27 May 2018, 11:59 IST 13.95K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

New Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery at the Arsenal Training Ground

What’s the rumour?

Arsenal are set to signing Stephan Lichtsteiner as per reports in the Evening Standard. The Gunners are keen on adding veteran players their squad lacks a leader right now.

The 34-year-old defender is set to be released by Juventus after his contract expires at the end of the month. Arsenal have reportedly offered pre-contract and make him the first signing of the Unai Emery era.

In case you didn’t know...

Arsene Wenger stepped down as the manager of Arsenal after 22 years. The Frenchman was replaced by Unai Emery – who left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the Ligue 1 season. The former Sevilla manager took over last week and is already close to getting his transfer targets.

Meanwhile, PSG appointed Thomas Tuchel as Emery's replacement. The former Borussia Dortmund manager was also linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

The heart of the matter

Lichtsteiner is seen as a replacement for Mathieu Debuchy. The Frenchman joined St Etienne in January and that meant there was no back up for Bellerin.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was forced to play as a right back last season when Wenger wanted to rest Bellerin or the Spaniard was not available for selection. Unai Emery is said to be 'excited' by Maitland-Niles and wants to use him as a winger.

Rumour probability: 7/10

Stephan Lichtsteiner will bring in experience but it will not solve any of the issues Arsenal have on the pitch. The Gunners need experienced players who can start games, not be on the bench.

Video

Author’s Take

Arsenal need leaders on the pitch, not on the bench. It's a going to be complicated signing but let's see how it works. they desperately need defensive signings and unless they get 1-2 defenders, there is no way this side is finishing in the Top 4.