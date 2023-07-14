Barcelona star does not want Serie A move despite interest from Italian giants - Reports

Barcelona star Franck Kessie is not keen on a return to the Serie A despite concrete interest from Juventus. The Ghanaian has emerged as a top transfer target for the Bianconeri.

Kessie joined the Blaugrana from AC Milan at the start of the 2022-23 season. He has since made 43 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

However, Kessie hasn't been a key part of Xavi Hernandez's plans at the Spotify Camp Nou. The fact that out of his 43 appearances, only 14 came as a starter is a testament to the same.

The 26-year-old has attracted the interest of Juventus. The club are even looking to secure Paul Pogba's departure to complete a move for Kessie. The Ghanaian's prior Serie A experience with Milan is a major reason behind the Old Lady's interest in Kessie.

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling the player for a price of around €15 million. They won't stand in the way as long as it's an offer for a pure transfer.

Kessie, however, is not keen on a return to the Serie A. He would rather explore opportunities elsewhere. This is according to Relevo's Matteo Moretto.

Kessie previously made 223 appearances for Milan. He scored 37 goals and provided 16 assists for the Serie A club during his time at San Siro.

Barcelona boss showed his trust in Kessie last season

Franck Kessie was far from being a first-choice midfielder for Barcelona during the 2022-23 season. While the midfielder wasn't always the first name on Barca's team sheet. Xavi showed his trust in Kessie.

Back in April, Xavi said that Kessi's attitude has been that of an utmost professional. He further added that he expected the Ghanaian to become more integral for the team with time. Xavi said (h/t Sempre Inter):

“We’re very happy with him. He's putting in some excellent performances. He rarely loses the ball, and the timing of his runs into the box is good. He works hard for the team and is generous with his teammates. The matches that he’s been playing are giving him confidence. He's patient, and he’ll be important for us. I’m very happy with Frank.”

Kessie, however, could further fall down the pecking order at Barcelona in the upcoming season. Barca have already signed Ilkay Gundogan and more acquisitions could be made in the summer. Hence, the player's future remains uncertain.