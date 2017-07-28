Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Linked with Premier League superstars, update on Neymar and more

All the Barcelona transfer updates as the Catalan giants try to make a statement this summer!

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 28 Jul 2017, 20:25 IST

Valverde wants to make a statement with Hazard deal; Conte has laughed it off

Barcelona want Eden Hazard

The Catalan giants have found themselves in a spot of bother with all fingers pointing towards a Neymar exit. With only one marquee signing in Nelson Semedo, Barcelona are now actively on the lookout for an attacker who they hope can fill in the Brazilian's shoes. They have identified Chelsea's Eden Hazard as one of their main targets according to Radio Marca via 101GreatGoals.

With Iniesta and Busquets in their 30s and on the decline, Barca have a host of problems to address in their line-up. Valverde will be hoping to make a statement by signing the Belgian masterclass who has won two Premier League titles in the last three years and has the ability to single-handedly change the complexion of matches. Eden Hazard has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time and it was earlier reported that he had contacted the top brass at Bernabeu and vowed his loyalty to Chelsea.

Neymar and Hazard play on the left-wing and are both great with the ball on their feet. Antonio Conte will not be willing to sell his best player, however, and Barcelona will probably have to redirect all the forwards from the Neymar sale (if it happens) towards footing the bill for the 26-year-old.

Coutinho deal edging closer?

FCB contacted Mbappe and has an agreement with Coutinho's agent. But Liverpool determined not to sell. FCB need Neymar's money for any 2/2 pic.twitter.com/uWMj0UwrDg — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) July 28, 2017

Spanish media outlet Sport claims that Coutinho is willing to take a pay-cut in order to join the Catalan giants. Nou Camp has been the Brazilian's dream destination but with his close friend Neymar leaving Barcelona, it was expected that Coutinho will no longer be motivated to join them.

However, Liverpool are still not willing to sell their star playmaker. Barca reportedly lack the financial capability to fund a move for the 25-year-old in case Neymar decides to stay.

Sky sources had earlier reported that the Catalans are willing to include Ivan Rakitic in a deal for Coutinho.

Neymar cancels fan session in China; gets involved in bust-up with Semedo

Whoa! Neymar and new arrival Semedo had a bust up at the training and Neymar ended up abandoning it! pic.twitter.com/6piUegXvpc — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 28, 2017

Goal reported that Neymar, who was due to meet fans in Shanghai, has cancelled his trip. The Chinese online travel agency which booked the event has revealed that it has been cancelled as the Brazilian has to deal with transfer issues.

In a video that went viral on the internet earlier today and initially published by Daily Mail, Neymar was seen getting into a scuffle with Barca newcomer Nelson Semedo. The video shows Neymar and Semedo trading blows before they were pulled away from each other. Neymar then proceeded to throw his training kit on the ground and stormed out.

Bartomeu confirms that Neymar's future is in his own hands

Bartomeu with Neymar during his unveiling

Talking to New York Times, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said that the players have sufficient clout when it comes to transfers.

"You know that players decide if they want to leave, they can decide."

He also went on to stress Neymar's importance to Barca by saying, "Neymar is one of our best players, and so we don’t want to lose that player."