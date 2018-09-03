Olympiacos FC complete signing of Yaya Toure

What's the story?

Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure has been poised to leave Manchester City for a while now. It was initially reported Yaya wants to stay in England. A rumour even spread that he had passed a medical in London.

However, it is now confirmed that Yaya Toure has signed for Greek side Olympiacos.

In case you didn't know...

Yaya Toure joined Manchester City in the summer of 2010 from FC Barcelona for a sum of £24 million. He was a crucial part of Manchester City's first League win in the 2011-12 season. He won the African Player of the Year award 4 years in a row from 2011 to 2014 while playing for Manchester City.

But on the arrival of Pep Guardiola from Barcelona, Toure fell out of favour with his former manager. He was benched and rarely used by the former FC Barcelona manager. It is believed his lack of playing time and trust with the manager is the main reason for his departure from Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

Yaya Toure went from a crucial starter for City to a rarely used substitute. He featured just 10 times in the Premier League last season. It was then announced that Yaya Toure would leave Man City upon the conclusion of the current season.

Initially, the player wanted to stay in England although a move away from England was rumoured. The player's agent, however, made a statement that the 35-year-old had passed a medical in London. Those statements were proved to be false as Olympiacos officially announced the player's signing on Twitter. The player has arrived in Greece and will be a part of Olympiacos' squad for the upcoming season.

What's next?

Yaya Toure has been one of the best box-to-box midfielders of our generation. His versatility made him one of the best in the world. It is sad to see a player like that fall from his grace like this.

However, we can be hopeful that Yaya Toure will get a proper send off once his time to retire comes.