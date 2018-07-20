Reports: Chelsea interested in signing FC Barcelona star

Sarthak Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 12.75K // 20 Jul 2018, 14:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea are looking to replace Courtois this season

What's the rumour?

Chelsea are interested in signing FC Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in this transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo Allison Becker move to Liverpool and Courtois potential move to the Bernabeu has forced Chelsea to look for a new goalkeeper and Cillessen is one goalkeeper they are considering.

Chelsea are likely to face competition from Roma who are looking to replace Allison, while Inter and Arsenal have also been mooted as possible destinations for the Dutchmen.

In case you didn't know...

Cillessen has impressed whenever called upon.

Jasper Cillessen is a Dutch international who was signed by FC Barcelona from Ajax in 2016 for €12 million.

Since his move to the Camp Nou, he has mainly played as a back up to Marc Andre Ter Stegen but he has been impressive whenever he has been called upon the Catalan based club.

Though he is happy with FC Barcelona, but he has stated that he would like to get more playing time.

The heart of the matter

The Dutchmen's contract with FC Barcelona runs till 2021 and he has a release clause of £54 million. The representatives of the goalkeeper so far have not submitted an offer for their client, but FC Barcelona are aware that an offer could come any time soon.

The Catalan giants are willing to let go of their goalkeeper for somewhere around £31 million and nothing less than that.

Rumour Rating: 5/10

There have been constant rumours that Courtois is heading to the Bernabeu and Chelsea have been linked with various other goalkeepers as well.

The move makes sense because considering this inflated market Cillessen price tag seems reasonable. Also from a tactical point of view, the move seems good because Sarri likes a goalkeeper who is good with his feet and Cillessen would perfect for him.

Also, Chelsea were linked with Alisson but now his move to Liverpool is done and dusted, he seems like a good alternative as well.

What's next

Chelsea are waiting for further movement in the Thibault Courtois transfer saga. If he moves they will have the money to buy Cillessen. In case the Belgian stays at Stamford Bridge this season then it is highly unlikely they make a move for him.

But if Real Madrid are waiting for Chelsea to buy a replacement for Courtois then Cillessen should their man considering the present situation in the transfer market.