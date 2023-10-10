Chelsea star provides positive update on social media after picking up long-term injury in pre-season

Chelsea star Wesley Fofana has provided an update on his fitness as he continues to recover from a knee injury picked up in the summer. The Frenchman has taken to his Instagram account to post an update on his condition ahead of a return to action.

Shortly after the announcement of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, Chelsea received a severe blow as French star Fofana picked up an injury. The defender was in pre-season training when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), instantly ruling him out for months.

Chelsea proceeded on their summer tour of the USA without him and went on to sign French centre-back Axel Disasi as his replacement. Fofana underwent surgery and was expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season.

Fofana posted a picture of himself donning the club's 2023-24 shirt and pointing to a flag on which the club's crest appeared. He added the caption 'soon 💙' to the post which was shared on his Instagram story.

The club unwittingly posted an update on the defender last week, where he appeared to jump as they posed for pictures. This jump indicated that his recovery is going well, and he may return to action sooner than expected.

Chelsea have had to deal with multiple injuries to Wesley Fofana in the last year since he joined from Leicester City. The 22-year-old cost the club in the region of £70 million, and featured only 20 times as the Blues endured a wretched season.

Injuries have cost Chelsea severely in recent times

Chelsea have been extremely unlucky with injuries in recent seasons, with multiple important players picking up serious ones. Ben Chilwell is a regular in the treatment room, as is captain Reece James, and both of them are currently sidelined.

The Blues also have the French duo of Christopher Nkunku and Benoit Badiashile missing through injury, as well as Romeo Lavia. Mauricio Pochettino only just welcomed Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka from injury layoffs as his squad continues to take shape.

The club have recently lost Disasi and Nicolas Jackson to minor injuries which will see them miss the international break. They hope to have the duo back for their match against Arsenal after the break, at the latest.

Their injury problems contributed to their finishing 12th last season and have contributed to their below-par start to this season. Their manager believes that his team will be so much better when all of his stars are back fit, a valid excuse for his travails.