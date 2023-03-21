Congo vs South Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2023 

Congo host South Sudan for the first of their two clashes this month in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday.

The Red Devils are currently second in Group G with three points in two games. They started their campaign with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Mali but recovered to beat Gambia 1-0 in their next game, courtesy of a late goal from Antoine Makoumbou.

Paul Put's side are looking to qualify for the competition for the first time since 2015, when Congo marched all the way to the quarter-finals.

South Sudan are looking to pick up their first win of their qualifying campaign, having failed to win any of their two games in the group so far.

The Bright Stars were beaten 1-0 by Gambia in their opening game before losing 3-1 to Mali in the next to languish at the bottom of the standings without a single point in the bag.

Another loss this week would end their hopes of securing a place at the tournament for the first time since becoming an independent nation.

Head coach Stefano Cusin has called up a relatively inexperienced squad which contains 15 uncapped players.

Congo vs South Sudan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this will be the first clash between Congo and South Sudan.

In 2022, South Sudan played six games, losing four and winning just twice (both against Djibouti in the preliminary round of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers).

Both South Sudan and Congo have lost their last two games.

Congo have failed to score in their last two official games.

Congo's last three games on home soil produced two wins (1-0 vs Gambia and Central African Republic in the AFCON qualifiers) and a loss (2-1 vs Central African Republic).

South Sudan are one of the only four teams (DR Congo, Benin and Sao Tome and Principe being the other three) who have lost both their qualifying matches so far.

Congo vs South Sudan Prediction

Congo are ranked 66 places above South Sudan and have the home advantage too.

The Bright Stars haven't been a strong team since the beginning and their inexperienced squad doesn't hold them in good stead either.

We expect Congo to prevail in this qualifying clash.

Prediction: Congo 1-0 South Sudan

Congo vs South Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Congo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

