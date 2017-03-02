Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 2nd March 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 02 Mar 2017

Harry Kane has 17 league goals to his name this season

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature Manchester United's contingency plans and a massive offer for Antonio Conte. Along with that, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 2, 2017:

Manchester United to for Premier League hotshot if bid for Antoine Griezmann fails

Antoine Griezmann is the Red Devils' prime summer target but the Frenchman has made it clear that he won't move to the Premier League side without Champions League football next season. With United's European aspirations still being in doldrums, the club hierarchy has chalked out a contingency plan if their bid to sign Griezmann fail.

Harry Kane, who recently scored a hat-trick against Stoke City has been a long-term Manchester United target. Daily Star report that Kane has emerged as an alternative for Jose Mourinho with the London side eyeing a £80 million price for their star man.

Serie A giants all set to lure Premier League manager in the summer

The Italian is a subject of attention from Inter Milan

The Mirror has reported that the mega rich Inter Milan owners are confident of landing Antonio Conte in the summer. The Chinese owners want to ensure that the Italian club regain their superpower status and think that Conte is the right man to lead them forward next season.

Conte currently earns £6.5 million per year at Chelsea whereas Inter are ready to offer him £10 million to take the San Siro hot seat. The Blues have started negotiations for an improvised deal for their manager and are set to offer Conte a new lucrative three-year deal.

Mirror has also reported that Inter will target Diego Simeone if their bid to land Conte fails.

Juventus ready to offload two attackers to generate funds for Arsenal talisman

The Chilean is reportedly unhappy at his current club

Alexis Sanchez's recent tiff over signing a contract extension at Arsenal has alerted major clubs across Europe. Juventus have been long-term admirers of the Chilean and know that only a huge sum will make Arsenal sell their most valuable player.

Tuttosport reports that to generate funds, the Turin side have decided to offload Simone Zaza and Kingsley Coman in order to afford the high priced Chilean. Zaza is a target for many Spanish clubs while Bayern Munich are adamant on signing Coman.

Sanchez's current deal expires in 2018 and Juventus believe that a £60 million bid would prize him away from the Emirates.

MLS giants target Chelsea legend to be their marquee signing

The Blues captain will leave Chelsea at the end of the season

John Terry is in his final season with Chelsea and has revealed his interest to continue playing for a couple of years which has attracted a lot of interest from clubs all over. Los Angeles Galaxy are the favourites to land him as the Sun reports that the MLS club management have made Terry their number one mid-season transfer target

Along with offers from MLS, Terry is garnering interest from Chinese clubs and a couple of Italian clubs too.

Pep Guardiola ready to swoop in on Jose Mourinho's target

The 22-year-old is highly rated centre-back

According to O Jogo, Manchester City have leapfrogged their rivals, Manchester United in the pursuit of centre back Victor Lindelof. The Benfica man was a £38 million January target for the Red Devils but the deal fell through at the last minute.

It is also said that Jose Mourinho's side has a first refusal option on the 22-year-old but Guardiola is set to personally persuade the player to join him at City. Along with Manchester City, the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid are also interested in Lindelof.