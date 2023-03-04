Erling Haaland and Dan Burn clash in feisty scrap before ultimately laughing it off as Manchester City beat Newcastle 

Tempers flared between Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Newcastle United defender Dan Burn during the Premier League clash between the two teams at the Etihad Stadium.

The clash at the Etihad was a closely contested affair between the second-placed and fifth-placed teams in the league table. Phil Foden scored a spectacular goal in the 15th minute to give the hosts the lead. Substitute Bernardo Silva sealed the win for the Cityzens in the 67th minute.

One particular moment, though, stood out. After Jack Grealish was fouled by Burn, Haaland came running in to defend his teammate. The Norwegian was involved in a tussle with Burn as players from both teams joined the melee.

They were eventually separated and the Manchester City no. 9 laughed the incident off with Burn.

Considering Pep Guardiola's side won the match and kept their chase of league leaders Arsenal on track, it might be understandable why the Premier League's top scorer brushed aside the incident.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacted to Erling Haaland's agent's claims

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta recently claimed that she is already planning her client's next move. Speaking at the FT Football Business Summit, Pimenta claimed that playing for Real Madrid is a dream for any player.

She said (via 90min):

“There is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid. And Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players, Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about the comments and to provide a response. The Spaniard was pragmatic, saying:

"No, I don't answer to agents. No comments."

The Norwegian attacker has been in sublime goalscoring form since his summer move from Manchester City. The number 9 has scored 33 goals and has provided five assists in 34 matches since arriving at the Etihad.

He is currently the Premier League's top scorer as well, having scored 27 goals and provided five assists in only 25 matches.

City are currently second in the league table with 60 points on the board after 26 games.

