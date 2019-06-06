×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Guardiola to Juventus? Dreams can come true – Barzagli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
179   //    06 Jun 2019, 06:12 IST
PepGuardiola - cropped
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola could join Juventus as former defender Andrea Barzagli insisted a "decision has not been made yet" amid growing links to Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri is reportedly the favourite to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at Serie A champions Juve, who have also continued to be linked to Manchester City manager Guardiola.

Speculation regarding Guardiola has refused to subside after guiding City to back-to-back Premier League titles and retired defender Barzagli talked up a move for the Spaniard, pointing to Juve's shock signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

"People seem to take Sarri for granted, but a decision hasn't been made yet and there are still a lot of names being mentioned," Barzagli said via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The Bianconeri directors have barely put a foot wrong over the last few years and in my view, they've chosen the right man: if it's someone with a new idea or much the same, that I don't know.

"I don't know what the situation is at Juve, but I hear talk of Guardiola and it's nice to dream. After all, nobody believed it last year when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, but dreams can come true. We'll see when the club makes its announcement.

"Allegri worked under stress for five years and was criticised too much, but he did well and continued the winning streak started by Antonio Conte."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City
Advertisement
Guardiola won't leave Man City for Juventus – Thuram
RELATED STORY
Juventus deny making an approach for Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 6 nominees for PFA Player of the Year 2019
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea and transfer ban
RELATED STORY
Reports: Pep Guardiola reaches 'verbal agreement' with Juventus
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Mbappe requests transfer from PSG
RELATED STORY
Guardiola baffled by Juventus rumours
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Lucas joins Van Dijk, Mendy and Bonucci on list of world's most expensive defenders
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us