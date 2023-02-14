"He’d be the perfect, perfect signing" - Dimitar Berbatov urges Manchester United to sign long-term Liverpool target

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov believes Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, who has been on Liverpool's radar for a while now, would be an exceptional signing for the Red Devils.

Bellingham's exploits in the Bundesliga have attracted interest from many great clubs, including Spanish giants Real Madrid. However, many speculate that the England international would prefer a move to the Premier League, his home country's top tier of football.

In fact, Bellingham has been linked with multiple English outfits, including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United. When asked whether his former club should pursue the England international, Berbatov told Betfred:

“This is a player that’s caught the eye of every major club in the world. He’s playing really, really well for the age he’s at and he’s probably receiving offers as we speak. Real Madrid is Real Madrid. When you see the name Real Madrid, when you read about the history of the club and see the famous badge, then you’re always going to be tempted to go there."

He added:

"In this case though because Jude’s English, I believe he may want to go back home and prove himself in the Premier League, which is the biggest league in the world. He would want to play in the Champions League for sure, so that’s going to be one of the factors when he’s choosing his next club. I would be more excited if Manchester United signed Jude Bellingham than I would be if they signed a new striker. If they could get Jude Bellingham, then in my opinion he’d be the perfect, perfect signing.”

Liverpool are currently ninth in the league table amid poor form under Jurgen Klopp this term. The Reds are nine points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United, with their spot in next season's UEFA Champions League in doubt.

Manchester United legend excludes Liverpool from his top four prediction

During the aforementioned interview with Betfred, Berbatov was asked about his prediction for which teams will finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The Bulgarian did not include Liverpool, but forecast Manchester United to finish in the Champions League places this term. He said:

“Based on what I’m seeing at the moment, then I’m going to say the top four will be Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United. I’d be happy if it stayed like this because it’s been a long, long time since we’ve seen Newcastle United in the position they’re in at the moment."

Manchester United have had a great season under Erik ten Hag this term. They are currently third in the standings with 46 points from 23 games. The Red Devils will lock horns with Liverpool in the reverse fixture on 5 March.

