Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej today?

Cristiano Ronaldo recently faced some fitness problems but should feature if available when Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Monday (May 8). The Riyadh-based side will want to build on their 4-0 victory over Al-Raed last time around.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in that 4-0 victory in the Saudi Pro League. This takes the former Manchester United icon's tally for the season to 12 goals and two assists from 15 games across all competitions. All of his goal this season has come in the league since his free transfer back in December 2022.

According to a recent report, Ronaldo is suffering from muscular fatigue and did not train with the squad yesterday (May 6). He will have a fitness test today. Should he be deemed fit enough, the Portuguese forward should find a place in the starting XI for their game against Al-Khaleej.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be partnered alongside Ayman Yahya and Abdulrahman Ghareeb if he features in the game on Monday.

He has played the full 90 minutes in 12 consecutive league games since his arrival in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese ace therefore could be rested if he is not 100% match-fit.

At the time of writing, Al-Nassr find themselves second in the league standings. They have picked up 56 points from 25 games and are currently three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad.

Al-Khaleej, on the other hand, are just one place above the relegation zone in 14th, having accumulated 23 points from 25 matches. They are, however, on a two-game winning run in the league.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Al-Nassr in their last game?

Cristiano Ronaldo returned on the scoresheet for Al-Nassr against Al-Raed last time around after a two-match absence. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played the full 90 minutes as Dinko Jelicic's side's leading centre-forward.

During the course of the game, Ronaldo had 55 touches and a pass accuracy of 83%. He made a total of two key passes in the whole game and had two shots from which he scored one goal (according to Sofa Score).

Ronaldo did have a few iffy moments in the game against Al-Raed. The Al-Nassr number seven lost possession 14 times in total during the course of the 90 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Al-Nassr's best hope as they look to win their first Saudi Pro League title since 2019.

Poll : 0 votes