ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC sign former Chelsea player Kevin Hitchcock as goalkeeping coach

Abhishek Arora
28 Jul 2018, 16:58 IST

Kevin Hitchcock

What's the story?

Champions of the last edition of the ISL, Chennaiyin FC, have confirmed the appointment of the Englishman Kevin Hitchcock as their goalkeeping coach.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Hitchcock had a long playing career before taking up coaching. The 55-year-old has played for sides such as Mansfield Town and helped the club attain promotion from the Fourth Division in 1986. The London-born goalkeeper was then picked up by Premier League club Chelsea FC in a lucrative deal. However, his career at The Blues was marred with injuries, and in his 13 years with the club, he only managed to make 96 appearances.

The heart of the matter

The Super Machans announced the signing of the new Goalkeeping Coach via their official Twitter handle.

Machans, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Englishman Kevin Hitchcock as our new Goalkeeping Coach!



Read More: https://t.co/9TxkEzFUeC#PoduMachiGoalu #WelcomeKevin pic.twitter.com/EW3hohRwQ0 — Chennaiyin F.C. 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) July 28, 2018

After his stint as a player, the mastermind took up the role as the goalkeeping coach of Blackburn Rovers, linking up with Chelsea teammate Mark Hughes, who became the Manager at for the Blue and Whites.

Post this, he was selected as the goalkeeping coach of Manchester City, again under Mark Hughes' management. The 55-year-old then moved on to Fulham FC as the goalkeeping coach and also boasts of brief stints at Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City.

The veteran Goalkeeping coach expressed his emotions on joining his new club at a Press Release:

“I had a great working experience in Qatar and I have heard very positive things about Indian football and ISL, so I am looking forward to it. I am excited to work with John and his staff which also includes Paul who I know very well. Chennaiyin FC has three top-class goalkeepers with two of them fresh signings. I can’t wait for the start of pre-season and help the club defend the ISL title.”

What's next?

Having been the goalkeeping coach of the biggest names of football at the global level, Chennaiyin FC is sure to gain a lot from his expertise. Another added benefit for the former Champions is that Kevin has worked with their newly assigned Assistant coach Paul Groves at Birmingham City and the two share a great understanding.

Hitchcock is a highly reputed goalkeeping coach in England and will look to bring out the best of the Marina Machans' goalkeepers.

Karanjit Singh; the newly signed goalkeeping duo of Sanjiban Ghosh and Nikhil Bernard will be looking forward to work with such a talent as well.

