Joelinton left out by Hoffenheim as Premier League move edges closer
Hoffenheim have confirmed Joelinton is in talks with a Premier League club amid speculation of a £36million (€39.8million) move to Newcastle United.
Joelinton was left out of Hoffenheim's squad for their friendly with Jahn Regensburg on Wednesday.
The Brazilian forward was rumoured to be close to a move to Newcastle in January, though the switch failed to materialise.
However, the 22-year-old now looks set to join the Magpies, who officially confirmed Steve Bruce as their new head coach on Wednesday, with Hoffenheim confirming negotiations are ongoing with a Premier League side.
"Joelinton is not here," Hoffenheim posted on their official Twitter account. "He is in concrete negotiations with a Premier League club. It may be that he leaves us."
Joe ist nicht da, er steht in konkreten Verhandlungen mit einem Premiere League Klub. Kann sein, dass er uns verlässt.— TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) July 17, 2019
Joelinton scored 11 goals across all competitions for Hoffenheim last season, following a spell with Rapid Vienna.
It has been an off-season of upheaval for Newcastle, who were demolished 4-0 in their Premier League Asia Trophy match with Wolves.
Rafael Benitez's departure was followed by that of Ayoze Perez, who joined Leicester City in a reported £30m deal, while Joselu and last season's top scorer Salomon Rondon have also left.