×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Joelinton left out by Hoffenheim as Premier League move edges closer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    17 Jul 2019, 21:48 IST
Joelinton - cropped
Joelinton is on the verge of a move to the Premier League

Hoffenheim have confirmed Joelinton is in talks with a Premier League club amid speculation of a £36million (€39.8million) move to Newcastle United.

Joelinton was left out of Hoffenheim's squad for their friendly with Jahn Regensburg on Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward was rumoured to be close to a move to Newcastle in January, though the switch failed to materialise.

However, the 22-year-old now looks set to join the Magpies, who officially confirmed Steve Bruce as their new head coach on Wednesday, with Hoffenheim confirming negotiations are ongoing with a Premier League side.

"Joelinton is not here," Hoffenheim posted on their official Twitter account. "He is in concrete negotiations with a Premier League club. It may be that he leaves us."

Joelinton scored 11 goals across all competitions for Hoffenheim last season, following a spell with Rapid Vienna.

It has been an off-season of upheaval for Newcastle, who were demolished 4-0 in their Premier League Asia Trophy match with Wolves.

Rafael Benitez's departure was followed by that of Ayoze Perez, who joined Leicester City in a reported £30m deal, while Joselu and last season's top scorer Salomon Rondon have also left.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Rumour Has It: Man United raise Pogba price as Juve give up
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Inter travel for Lukaku talks as PSG lower Neymar valuation
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Man United agree world-record £80m deal for Maguire
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Haller completes record West Ham move
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The best second-place finishes in history
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Barcelona in no rush over Neymar, Juve meet De Ligt price
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Real Madrid feel Pogba would reject Juventus return
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: West Ham agree fee for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Haller
RELATED STORY
Sane would be Robben and Ribery's successor – Rummenigge talks up Bayern move
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us