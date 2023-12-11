Jose Mourinho working on move to sign 24-year-old Chelsea star in January: Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Jose Mourinho's Roma has their sights firmly set on 24-year-old Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah.

The Italian giants are currently maneuvering through a slightly challenging Serie A campaign, and with 17 goals conceded in 15 games, need defensive reinforcements. Chalobah, having not yet made an appearance under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea due to injury setbacks, has now emerged as the prime candidate.

Despite rejoining training at the Blues recently, Chalobah's path seems to be veering away from Stamford Bridge. The necessity for regular playtime to revive his career trajectory seems necessary and a move to AS Roma under Mourinho could be the catalyst for this.

Mourinho is familiar with Chalobah's capabilities from his previous tenure at the Bridge, and appears ready to mentor the young defender. This potential transfer is not without its complexities, however, as Roma are not alone in their pursuit of Chalobah.

Multiple clubs are reportedly eyeing a swift deal for the center-back this January, but Mourinho's connection with the player and Roma's pressing need may tip the scales.

Alan Pardew expresses concern over Caicedo's Chelsea struggle

The transition process for young players to top-tier clubs can be a daunting challenge and this is arguably the situation Moises Caicedo finds himself in London. The Ecuadorian's struggles at Stamford Bridge have caught the empathetic eye of former Premier League manager Alan Pardew.

Having joined the Blues for a hefty £115 million price tag, the expectations from the 22-year-old midfielder were sky-high. Yet, his journey so far has not unfolded as many had hoped. Pardew shared his perspective on the player on talkSPORT, discussing the struggles that Caicedo faces (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Caicedo’s a young boy. He’s only done a year, 14, 16 months at that level, that’s all it was. And now we’re asking him to come into, let’s be honest, [a] champions-winning team. You know, Chelsea, this famous club… and I think it’s a bit too much for him. I feel a little bit sorry for him.”

The situation at Stamford Bridge is undoubtedly a different ball game compared to Caicedo's previous experiences at Brighton. As the season progresses, the London club will be hoping he can quickly adapt and rise to meet their lofty expectations.

So far this season, the Ecuadorian has played 17 games for the Blues across all competitions. This comes after he made just over 50 appearances for the Seagulls.