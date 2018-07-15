Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kane wins World Cup Golden Boot

15 Jul 2018
England captain Harry Kane

Harry Kane has won the Golden Boot for the 2018 World Cup.

The England captain scored six times in seven appearances to claim the prize for the tournament's top scorer.

The Tottenham forward is the first England player to win the award since Gary Lineker, who scored six times in the 1986 finals.

Kane finished two goals ahead of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, Russia's Denis Cheryshev, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo and France duo Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, the latter two both scoring in France's 4-2 final victory over Croatia.

The 24-year-old only scored three of his goals from open play, two of which were headers in the 2-1 opening group win over Tunisia. His other came when he deflected in a Ruben Loftus-Cheek shot against Panama.

Kane's other three goals came from the penalty spot: two against Panama, and one in the last-16 game with Colombia.

