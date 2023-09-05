“Let’s not get carried away” - Chris Sutton says people are getting far too excited about Arsenal summer signing

Former Premier League star Chris Sutton has warned against getting carried away with Arsenal's summer signing Declan Rice following his promising start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal made waves when they beat a host of European elite clubs including Liverpool and Chelsea to the signing of Declan Rice this summer. Such was the value they saw in him that the Gunners were convinced to break their transfer record and splashed a whopping £105 million to lure him to north London.

Fortunately, their decision appears to be paying off. The former West Ham United midfielder is off to a promising start at the Emirates Stadium, fitting seamlessly into Mikel Arteta's system and winning the hearts of the fans with his eye-catching displays in the center of the pitch. So far, he's featured in all five games the Gunners have played this season, recording one goal to his name.

Rice came into the spotlight at the weekend following Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Manchester United. The Englishman ensured the Gunners claimed all three points when he scored the game-winning goal in the 85 minute prior to Gabriel Jesus nailing the coffin with another effort in stoppage time.

Following that performance, the midfielder has earned a lot of praise from the Gunners faithful, but Chris Sutton doesn't doesn't think Rice deserves those accolades yet. Speaking about the game on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, the BT Sport pundit explained why people are just being carried away with the player.

“In terms of their performance I think they have lift off, I think we’re getting a bit carried away with Declan Rice.

“Yes he scored, but it was a deflected effort wasn’t it? “They count of course but it’s been made out that it was a worldie from Declan Rice when it was anything but.

“It was an important goal but it was a deflection, I mean a big goal for Arsenal but let’s not get carried away with it. “Arsenal beat a poor Manchester United team and we’re all getting over-excited,” he added.

Arsenal remain a team to look out for in the Premier League this season

When the season kicked off, there were doubts as to whether Arsenal could replicate the incredible level of performance that saw them challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title last season. However, over the last couple of weeks, Mikel Arteta's men have proven that they are here to stay.

The Gunners opened their league campaign with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, followed by a 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace. They then played out a 2-2 draw with Fulham before securing a 3-1 win against Manchester United last time out.

As it stands, Arteta's men are ranked fifth in the table, tied at 10 points with the likes of West Ham, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur who rank above them based on goal difference. Only, Manchester City, who sit atop the table, have earned two points more than the Gunners.