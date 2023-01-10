Liverpool prepared to tempt Bellingham with unique offer for his father and brother amid interest from Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make space for Jude Bellingham's family at the club to lure the Real Madrid target. The Anfield side have made plans for his father and brother if he opts to join them.

As per a report in El Nacional, Liverpool are willing to make Mark Bellingham a scout at the club should his son join the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's side want him to work with the club in the lower divisions to identify the next top talent.

Football Daily



"People keep talking about Jude Bellingham. Liverpool haven't got a problem going forward. It's actually a midfielder player to stop the opposition going through them." @Carra23 calls out Liverpool's transfer committee for their lack of investment in midfield.

The Reds are also willing to sign Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City, much like Chelsea signed Ethan and Thorgan when they signed Eden Hazard from Lille.

The 17-year-old could be offered a role in the academy team before he joins the first team to play with his brother.

Bellingham, 19, has played 112 games for Dortmund, scoring 19 goals and providing 21 assists.

Liverpool interested in Real Madrid target

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool will be in the race to sign Jude Bellingham. The German manager was full of praise for the Englishman. He claimed that the midfielder plays with the maturity of a 28 or 29 year old player despite being a teenager.

CIES Football Observatory highest estimated transfer values:



◉ Jude Bellingham - £183.9m

◎ Phil Foden - £177.1m

◎ Kylian Mbappé - £168.5m

◎ Vinícius Júnior - £168.3m

◉ Jude Bellingham - £183.9m
◎ Phil Foden - £177.1m
◎ Kylian Mbappé - £168.5m
◎ Vinícius Júnior - £168.3m
◎ Erling Haaland - £154.5m

Speaking in December, Klopp said:

"I don't like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him. Everyone can see he is just exceptional. If you mention to someone who has no clue about football, or who knows about football and has not watched it for a while (and ask) 'How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?', I don't think anyone would get even close to his age. They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so maturely."

The German continued to heap praise on Bellingham, as he said:

"Absolutely exceptional. With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn. So, yes, he is a really good player."

He added:

"What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund. Everybody knew already but I have no idea what that means for the money side of it."

Klopp was also questioned about the Real Madrid target earlier this month as well and the Liverpool manager said:

"Jude is a great player who we obviously know. We would be stupid if we didn't have him on the screen. But there is nothing more to say about it at the moment."

Real Madrid have reportedly set a €100 million fee as the maximum they would be willing to pay to sign the Borussia Dortmund man.

