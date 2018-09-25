Luka Modric: From a Croatian refugee to the 'best in the world'

Not too long ago did this Croatian legend exit the World Cup finals with a saddened, unsatisfied heart, but it is this very edition of the 33-year-old, who has officially ended a decade-long rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

Luka Modric, without a shadow of a doubt, is the perfect candidate to be the new King of football in the world. A quick, agile and intelligent midfielder, Luka Modric has been one of the most celebrated midfielders of the modern generation of football. Right from his days as a Spurs player, the Croatian menace has had a splendid career and has won the hearts of many.

A 'national hero' is what he truly is, as when the Croatian War of Independence escalated back in the early 90s, Modric, along with his fellow villagers were all forced to flee. With his grandfather being executed by the Serb rebels, Modric, along with his family members was forced to live the rest of his days as a refuge.

With thousands of bombs falling over the city over a brief period, football was the ritual that was followed by the youngsters and adults all over the city corners. Modric, without a shadow of a doubt, quickly grasped the real knowledge of the game, and with a football always at his feet, he developed his skills just by dribbling through the arid debris of Zadar. Who knew that this small-town boy would become one of the most decorated midfielders in the world?

With winning this year's FIFA Men's Player of the year award, Modric now becomes the first player since Kaka, back in 2007 to obtain the honor. A midfielder of unmatched skill, the world cup runner-up has had an incredible journey ever since he stepped foot on the football pitch as a promising prowess. Right from his days in Dinamo Zagreb, to very recently being the pivot for the Real Madrid squad. Modric has given us a season to remember.

Mohamed Salah, as well as a much deserving contender as Modric, being one of the most skillful players this very season, didn't quite had the chance to match the individual credentials of Modric's caliber.

By winning the UEFA Men's Player of the year award, UEFA Midfielder of the year, FIFA World-cup Player of the tournament and FIFA Men's player of the year accolade, Modric's reign as the best in the world is just far from over.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid at the beginning of this season, the reins of Real Madrid's chariot are now in the hands of the best midfielder that they have.

To most of us, this is the beginning of a brand new era, but the Croatian's future might just be under speculations, as the midfielder wishes to leave the club soon enough, as of now, the newly crowned 'Best in the World' is definitely here to stay, given the fact that his charisma is lighting up the Bernabeu in every means possible.

