Man City's Foden to make full Premier League debut

Phil Foden will make his full Premier League debut when Manchester City host struggling Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side, which shows seven changes and also features John Stones, will seek to return to the top of the table after being overtaken by Liverpool following their last-gasp win over Tottenham on Sunday.

And the City boss has called on Foden to play his part, with the 18-year-old midfielder handed his maiden top-flight start for the club.

Foden has been linked with a temporary move away from the Etihad Stadium, but Guardiola spoke out last month to reject that speculation.

The England Under-21 international has made 15 appearances in the league from the bench, having already featured from the start in City's Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup campaigns this season.

Guardiola is without top scorer Sergio Aguero against the relegation-threatened Bluebirds, with Gabriel Jesus taking his place.

In better news for quadruple-chasing City, Stones returns to the starting line-up for the first time in a month.

