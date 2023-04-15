Manchester City 3-1 Leicester: 5 Talking Points as Erling Haaland levels Mohamed Salah's single-season record | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester City secured a dominant 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, April 15.

The Cityzens entered this contest on the back of five dominant wins in their last five games across competitions. During that stretch, they scored a whopping 24 goals, averaging just under five goals per game. Pep Guardiola's team conceded just twice in those five games as they began to showcase their end-of-season form. The Spaniard named a strong lineup for this clash.

The Foxes, on the other hand, have lost five of their last six games in the Premier League and drawn the other one. They failed to score twice in those six games, netting a solitary goal in the remaining four. Manager Brendan Rodgers and the club parted ways on April 2 after four years together, as new manager Dean Smith was given a tough assignment on his first day at work.

Manchester City made a dominant start to the game and raced into an early lead. Rodri laid the ball off to John Stones on the edge of Leicester's penalty area and the defender fired a shot with his weaker left foot that nestled in the back of the net to make it 1-0 after just five minutes. City doubled their lead via an Erling Haaland penalty just eight minutes later.

The Norwegian added his second goal in the 25th minute following an assist from Kevin De Bruyne. The hosts played Leicester off the park as they kept 75% possession and attempted eight shots with three of those on target. The Foxes managed just three shots with their 25% possession but failed to hit the target as Manchester City carried a comfortable lead into the break.

Manchester City adopted a conservative approach in the second period as Guardiola subbed both his goalscorers off at the break. The Spaniard made several more changes as the half progressed, as did his opposite number Dean Smith, who rotated his XI as well. The hosts continued to dominate possession but did not show as much attacking intent as they did in the first half.

Former Manchester City player Kelechi Iheanacho scored a consolation goal for Leicester in the 75th minute and nearly added another in second-half stoppage time. However, none of that mattered much as the hosts won all three points as they won the game 3-1.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Manchester City ended the contest within 15 minutes

Given how ruthless City are, not many expected the Foxes to get anything out of this game with a new manager and a team struggling for form. That is exactly how the opening 15 minutes of this contest played out.

John Stones put Manchester City ahead after just five minutes with a shot from distance as Rodri provided an assist. Erling Haaland then doubled his side's advantage in the 13th minute with a well-taken penalty after Jack Grealish was fouled in the box.

During this span, City kept the ball for nearly 90% of the time and barely allowed Leicester any time on it before winning it back.

#4. Leicester City looked destined for relegation

The Foxes found themselves chasing the game and down by three goals midway through the first period after Manchester City were rampant after kick-off. Their last win came against Tottenham on February 11 and it seems like a fair amount of time will pass before they register another.

Following this defeat, Leicester have 25 points from 30 games and are three points from safety with eight games left to play.

#3. Several key City players are hitting top form for the run-in

As they do in championship-winning sides, players and staff find the right balance and mentality when it matters the most before going on to win honors. This is currently happening at Manchester City, who have been nothing short of remarkable since the international break in March.

Guardiola's men have scored 24 goals in their last five games, all huge wins over their rivals. Their last game was a 3-0 demolition of Bayern Munich in the Champions League - one of Europe's top teams in history and present-day as well.

Pulling such results out of the bag is not for every team but this City side can do special things as they have shown in the past and will push Arsenal until the last day of the season.

#2. Pep Guardiola has been strict with his rotation policy

As seen in recent weeks, Guardiola has not shied away from making mulitple changes to his side before big games. However, in doing so, the Spaniard has done extremely well to ensure all of his players get ample playing time and opportunities to prove themselves.

Despite being close to milestones or whether players are playing really well, Pep has not hesitated in making changes when necessary. Haaland has been in a position to break goalscoring records on multiple occasions this campaign but Guardiola has subbed him off before nearly all of them. The Norwegian made way for Julian Alvarez today at half-time.

#1. Erling Haaland levels Mohamed Salah's single-season record

In just his debut season in the Premier League, Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland has now drawn level with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on 32 goals - a single-season record in the modern Premier League era (38-game season).

With still seven games left to play, Haaland can smash the record and then some. He could set an unassailable target which could cement his spot as one of the most extraordinary players to play in the league.

