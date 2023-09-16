Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised against signing Napoli star; Jadon Sancho's future in his own hands, says journalist; and more - September 16, 2023

Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 16) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will be eager to return to winning ways against the high-flying Seagulls.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised not to target Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in 2024. Elsewhere, attacker Jadon Sancho has the key to his future at Old Trafford in his own hands, says a journalist.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 16, 2023:

Manchester United advised against signing Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Manchester United against a move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian forward exploded at Napoli last season, with his 12 goals and 13 assists helping them win the Serie A title. Ten Hag has identified the 22-year-old as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, with a move eyed in January.

However, Collymore told Caught Offside that Kvaratskhelia has struggled to regain his form in the last few months.

"My only real concern would be that Kvaratskhelia has massively gone off the boil. He had a great first half to the season last season, but he hasn’t scored a goal in Serie A since March, and that’s a real big worry.

"Why are Manchester United looking to replace an underperforming player with another underperforming player?" said Collymore.

Kvaratskhelia is under a long-term contract with the reigning Italian champions, so prising him away would be a costly affair.

Jadon Sancho's future in his own hands

Journalist Ben Jacobs reckons Jadon Sancho can still get his career back on track at Manchester United if he wishes so.

The Englishman is training away from the first team at the moment following a controversial statement on social media. The 23-year-old was responding to Ten Hag’s assessment that he wasn’t training properly.

Sancho’s actions have irked the Red Devils, who have decided to make him train alone for a while. Jacobs told Give Me Sport that unless Sancho mends bridges at Old Trafford, he could be offloaded in the winter.

"Sancho will be tasked with winning over everybody and getting on the same page as to what's expected of him from Ten Hag. If he works hard and does that, then all parties will win, and Man Utd will be delighted by it," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"If he doesn't, then that obligation to buy that was at least cursory quoted to Al-Ettifaq will effectively be there again in January, and suitors perhaps will stand a more realistic chance when there's more time in January if they want to come in for Sancho. So, I think, Sancho’s future is in his own hands in many ways."

The Englishman has failed to live up to expectations since joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, bagging 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.

Erik ten Hag full of praise for Bruno Fernandes

Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes in a recent interview. The Portuguese midfielder has been outstanding for Manchester United since arriving from Sporting in 2020. His superb form has continued under Ten Hag, who opted to hand him the armband this summer.

The Dutch manager told Sky Sports that Fernandes is aiming to get even better by addressing his pass completion rate.

"We have to give him support, give him the confidence to keep doing it because he is such a genius at giving that final pass. It demands a lot. Firstly, intelligence, but also personality when it goes wrong several times and you keep trying to do it," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“Of course, I wish that he could increase his pass completion but still affect the game in the same way with the key pass, the final pass. That is what he is aiming for.”

Bruno Fernandes has been an omnipresent for the Red Devils this season, bagging a goal and an assist in four league games.