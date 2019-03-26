×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Montenegro disciplinary case over racism in England game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
24   //    26 Mar 2019, 16:58 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — European soccer's governing body charged Montenegro over the racist abuse of England players by its fans during a European Championship qualifier.

England players Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose reported hearing monkey chants during their team's 5-1 victory in Podgorica which was attended by UEFA's anti-discrimination monitors on Monday because there was judged to be a "high risk" of racism.

UEFA announced the disciplinary case against Montenegro's soccer association on Tuesday and said the case would be heard on May 16 by its disciplinary body. Montenegro was also charged over crowd disturbances, the setting off of fireworks, objects being thrown, and stairways being blocked.

Evidence from the Fare network will feed into the case which could lead to a partial or full stadium closure for the team's next Euro 2020 qualifier in June against Kosovo.

"We had an observer present who picked up evidence of racial abuse," Fare said in a statement on Tuesday. "Our monitoring team have been compiling the evidence we have before presenting it to UEFA.

"We commend the reaction of the England players involved, no human being should have to face abuse and vilification for their race or identity, something that many Montenegrins will understand from the divisive and bloody recent history of the Balkans."

In one unsavory incident, England winger Raheem Sterling cupped his ears after scoring England's fifth goal and Montenegro fans responded with jeers before an object — reportedly a lighter — was thrown onto the field. It was picked up by Hudson-Odoi.

Montenegro coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic said he did not hear any of the racism but Hudson-Odoi, in a post-match interview, mimicked the monkey chants he and Rose heard.

"We hope that UEFA will act decisively, the sanctions that could be applied for an offense of this kind range from a partial stadium closure to full stadium closure," Fare said in a statement. "These sanctions are being applied regularly for offenses in UEFA competitions, often against resistance from supporter groups and football stakeholders.

Advertisement

"The challenge of tackling racism and other forms of discrimination in European football however remains an ongoing issue. The societal change and education that is the ultimate solution is slow to take place. Even in the countries of Western Europe where there has been investment and focus on these issues, discrimination remains a stain on football."

UEFA officials are due in London next weekend for a conference promoting the governing body's 'Equal Game' initiative.

Associated Press
NEWS
England to complain to UEFA about racist abuse in Montenegro
RELATED STORY
Chelsea makes complaint to UEFA about racist abuse
RELATED STORY
Sterling demands UEFA makes an example of Montenegro after alleged racist abuse
RELATED STORY
Kick It Out condemns alleged racist abuse of Sterling
RELATED STORY
Southgate 'definitely heard' racist chants aimed at Rose
RELATED STORY
3 football stars who responded perfectly to racial abuse
RELATED STORY
West Ham hand Salah racist abuse evidence to police
RELATED STORY
Napoli coach Ancelotti: We'll walk off with racist abuse
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Ainsley Maitland-Niles reveals racist abuse he suffered playing in youth ranks
RELATED STORY
Inter handed suspended sentence for more racist chants
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
FT AZE LIT
0 - 0
 Azerbaijan vs Lithuania
Tomorrow MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow ALG TUN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Tunisia
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow HON ECU 05:00 AM Honduras vs Ecuador
Tomorrow UNI CHI 05:25 AM United States vs Chile
Tomorrow PER EL- 05:30 AM Peru vs El Salvador
Tomorrow MEX PAR 07:30 AM Mexico vs Paraguay
Tomorrow COS JAM 07:30 AM Costa Rica vs Jamaica
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us