“My guy is happy and that’s all that matters” – Fans react as exclusive tunnel video proves Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying Al-Nassr move

Football fans have reacted to an exclusive tunnel video which has shown Cristiano Ronaldo cracking jokes and having fun at Al Nassr.

The forward abruptly ended his career in Europe following a mutual decision with Manchester United to terminate his contract. In that time, he has gone on to sign for the Saudi Arabian outfit in a massive deal that will see him rake in approximately £175 million per season.

The forward was presented at the stadium on Tuesday (January 3) and has since begun life in Saudi Arabia with his family.

A recent video of Ronaldo in a jovial mood will certainly put an end to rumors regarding unhappiness around his move to the Middle East:

Al Nassr interested in Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus after landing Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the Daily Mail, Al Nassr are interested in signing Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund.

Reus' contract with BVB is set to expire at the end of the current season. The club are yet to agree on a new deal with the German player.

Al Nassr are attempting to persuade Reus to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. Reus has spent 11 years with Dortmund and has scored 156 goals in more than 350 appearances for the club.

He has also garnered interest from Premier League clubs, though the possibility of him remaining in Germany has not been ruled out.

Al Nassr made headlines last week when they completed Ronaldo's signing, presenting the Portugal captain on Tuesday. The acquisition has led to speculation about the club's future transfer strategy, with Al Nassr rumored to be considering several high-profile European players.

They have also been linked to Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.

Reus has been a crucial player for Dortmund, consistently performing at a high level and serving as captain. However, he is now considering his options for the future as his contract nears expiration.

Despite some of his teammates leaving Dortmund for other opportunities over the years, the German has stayed loyal to his hometown club.

Ronaldo and Reus playing together could significantly benefit Al Nassr as they aim to become one of the top teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Ultimately, Reus' decision about his future will depend on a variety of factors. This includes his personal goals, the offers available to him, and the potential for future success.

