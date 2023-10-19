Aaron Ramsdale opens up on relationship with fellow goalkeeper David Raya after getting dropped from Arsenal XI

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale opened up about his relationship with fellow shot-stopper David Raya after having lost his starting position in the Gunners XI.

Since arriving from Brentford on loan this summer, Raya has found himself in the spotlight after taking over as the first-choice between the sticks at the Emirates. Ramsdale started the first four league ties for the north Londoners but has been replaced by the Spain international for the last four.

The England international may feel hard done by having hardly made any errors this season. However, Ramsdale clarified that he shares a good relationship with Raya, saying (via afcstuff):

"We work professionally really well together."

"We push each other in training & there’s days where I come in & I’m down because of the situation & he picks me up & for whatever reason, there might be a day where he’s down & even though I’m suffering & hurting for not playing, I have to stand up & be able to push him & make sure he’s ready for the weekend if he’s picked to play."

So far this season, the 25-year-old Englishman has registered two clean sheets in six appearances across all competitions. In comparison, Raya has kept four clean sheets in six appearances across competitions.

Expect the 28-year-old to retain his spot in goal during Arsenal's away Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Saturday, October 21.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Mikel Arteta prefers David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale

Thierry Henry (via Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry voiced his opinion on the goalkeeping debate at the Emirates. David Raya is seen as the first choice in the Gunners' goal. He has started four league fixtures in a row, and all of the club's Champions League ties this season.

However, when posed the question, Mikel Arteta clarified that he would use both keepers, claiming it to be a case of rotation. However, Henry believes otherwise as he said (via Goal):

"It's not about rotation. I don’t think Mikel wants to rotate. He went to get a goalkeeper that I think, and he thinks, is going to win him the league. There is no rotation there."

Should Ramsdale continue to serve as backup to Raya, one shouldn't be surprised if decides to switch clubs in January. Since joining from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021 for £30 million, Ramsdale has completed 84 appearances for Arsenal, keeping 31 clean sheets.