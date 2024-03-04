"Against the better sides, he gets found out" - Ex-Liverpool star predicts Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has weighed in on Erik ten Hag's future following Manchester United's 3-1 loss to local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (March 3). The BeIn Sports pundit believes the Dutchman could be shown the exit door from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Many expected Manchester City to make easy work of Manchester United in the Manchester derby on Sunday, and it played out just like that bar one significant surprise — the Red Devils drew first blood at the Etihad Stadium.

Marcus Rashford put Erik ten Hag's men ahead with a sensational strike in the opening 10 minutes. However, a dominant performance from the hosts which saw them bag three goals in the second half ensured that the game ended on the expected note.

On the other hand, the result meant that United's struggles continued, especially in big games, piling more pressure on Erik ten Hag. Jason McAteer believes that poor performances on these types of big occasions will harm the tactician's continuity at Old Trafford.

The former Liverpool star believes United's new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could decide to relieve the Dutchman of his duties at the end of the season.

“That’s why you don’t last at the end of the season," McAteer was quoted as saying by CaughtOffside. "I honestly don’t think he’ll be there at the end of the season for next season. Jim Ratcliffe will see that and it’s just not good enough for a Manchester United team."

"He did it at Liverpool, now he’s done it at Man City. He gets away with it against the lesser teams but against the better sides, he just gets found out,” the pundit added.

The Red Devils have now recorded three victories and two defeats in their last five games across all competitions. That includes wins against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, and Aston Villa, as well as losses against Fulham and Man City.

What's next for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United?

After the humiliation in the derby on Sunday, Manchester United will now look to right their wrongs upon returning to action in the Premier League this weekend. They're scheduled to face Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 9.

Following that, Erik ten Hag's men will take on Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on March 17 before embarking on a run of nightmare fixtures that'll see them face the likes of Brentford, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bournemouth, and Newcastle United in their next five games respectively.

As it stands, the Red Devils are ranked sixth in the Premier League table with 44 points in 27 games, having won 14, drawn two, and lost 11 in the English top flight so far. It remains to be seen if they can secure a spot in the top four come the end of the season.