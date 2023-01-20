“And he was apparently finished” – Virat Kohil slams Cristiano Ronaldo critics with strong message after he shines against PSG

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli recently slammed critics after Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular performance against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Riyadh Season Cup on January 19.

The Riyadh season team, formed with players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, lost by a scoreline of 5-4 against the Parisians.

The Portuguese ace, however, scored a brace before being substituted at the start of the second half. His first goal came from the penalty spot after Keylor Navas fouled him.

The forward's second was a testament to his poacher instinct. After seeing his towering effort bounce back off the post, he smashed the ball home on the rebound.

433 @433 @cristiano BORN TO SCORE GOALS@cristiano BORN TO SCORE GOALS 🎯🔥 @cristiano https://t.co/moD0IORa0p

Virat Kohli, a known Ronaldo fan, has now reacted to the performance. The former India captain wrote on his Instagram story:

"Still doing it at the higest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticizing him every week for attention and to be in the news are conveniently quiet now that he's put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. And he was apparently finished."

Kohli also tagged the former Manchester United man in his post along with a crown and a GOAT emoji in his post.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo for what he did against PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

While Ronaldo was replaced in the second half against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Portuguese forward wanted to stay on. His attitude impressed Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who said after the game (via Sportz Wiki):

“There is something I wanted to talk about when he [Riyadh All-Star XI manager Marcelo Gallardo] replaced [Cristiano] Ronaldo, he was not happy and wanted to continue on the field & not switch & this shows the value of this great player and his being one of the best players because he always wants to do the best on the field.”

The 37-year-old is expected to make his Al-Nassr debut against Ettifaq on January 22 in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏼 So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends! So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!👍🏼 https://t.co/qZqKGHsrVD

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes