"Another one is coming in" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hints at signing £85 million rated Premier League star

Pep Guardiola has hinted that Manchester City are close to capturing West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta when discussing Kevin De Bruyne's injury.

The Cityzens have been handed a massive setback as De Bruyne has been ruled out for several months with a hamstring injury. The Belgian was forced off with the injury in City's 3-0 thrashing of Burnley last Friday (August 11).

However, Manchester City have been in pursuit of West Ham's Paqueta even prior to De Bruyne's injury. They had a £70 million bid for the Brazilian midfielder rejected by the Hammers who value him at £85 million, per The Telegraph.

Guardiola has suggested that a deal for the 25-year-old could be close. He told TNT Sports prior to his side's UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla:

"Another one. We miss him but we will be close to him and we have incredible doctors. Another one is coming in..."

Paqueta played the full 90 minutes of West Ham's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last Saturday. However, it's believed that the Brazil international is eager to join Guardiola's treble winners.

Manchester City have already signed one midfielder this summer, luring Mateo Kovacic to the Etihad from Chelsea. However, the Croatian was viewed as Ilkay Gundogan's replacement after the German departed for Barcelona.

Paqueta was in fine form for David Moyes' side last season, bagging five goals and seven assists in 41 games across competitions. He arrived at the London Stadium last summer from Lyon for £51 million.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne may require surgery

De Bruyne is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

De Bruyne, 32, could be sidelined for the rest of the year following his hamstring injury picked up against Burnley. Moreover, Sky Sports reports that the Belgian may have to undergo surgery.

The Manchester City midfielder was forced off in the first half of City's UEFA Champions League final win against Inter Milan. He made no appearance during the Cityzens' pre-season.

De Bruyne has long been regarded as one of, if not, the greatest midfielders in Premier League history. He was vital for Guardiola last season and the Spanish coach has admitted surgery may be required:

"It's a serious injury. We have to decide surgery or not surgery but a few months out."

The Belgium international bagged 10 goals and an astounding 31 assists in 49 matches across competitions last season. Hence, his absence is likely to be felt especially if Guardiola's side are unable to get a deal sorted for Paqueta.