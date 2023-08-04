“Arsenal bought an incredible, incredible player”- Pep Guardiola heaps praises on Arsenal new boy ahead of Community Shield fixture

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praises on Arsenal's new signing Declan Rice ahead of their FA Community Shield clash on August 6.

The north London club broke the British transfer-record fee of £105 million to sign Rice from West Ham United earlier this summer. The transfer record was previously held by Jack Grealish, who joined Manchester City for £100 million in 2021.

Rice Englishman is widely regarded as one of Europe's best holding midfielders, a sentiment that City manager Guardiola firmly agrees with.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated FA Community Shield showdown at Wembley, Guardiola was quick to admit that the Gunners have bought an important player in Rice. He said, via Standard Sports:

"Declan Rice decided to go to Arsenal, the offer was incredible. All the best [to him] because I think he’s a really important player. He’s a really nice guy and for the England national team he is and will be important. Arsenal bought an incredible, incredible player.”

Manchester City also showed interest in Rice prior to his move to the Emirates. The Citizyens however, opted against matching Arsenal's £105 million bid for the midfielder, thus giving the Gunners the freedom to seal the deal.

The England international made 245 senior appearances for West Ham, captaining them to the UEFA Europa Conference League triumph last season.

It will be interesting to see how Rice will perform against Guardiola's Manchester City side on Sunday at Wembley. He could also have the opportunity to lift his first trophy as a new Arsenal player this weekend.

Mikel Arteta provides an injury update on Arsenal's striker ahead of Community Shield showdown

The Gunners are expected to be without star striker Gabriel Jesus when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley this weekend.

The Brazilian striker is currently sidelined with a knee injury. He is expected to miss a few weeks due to the recent setback he faced during the preseason.

About Jesus' injury, Arteta said during a press conference via Football London:

"He’s fine. He’s obviously disappointed because he was feeling good and then this issue came up. Nobody expected that we would need to do it."

Jesus has underwent surgery after struggling in the same area that kept him out for a few months last season.

Since arriving from Manchester City last summer, the Brazilian has contributed 11 goals and eight assists in 33 games for the north London side.