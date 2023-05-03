Arsenal fan arrested for dangerous laser incident involving Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk in 3-1 win at Emirates

An Arsenal fan has reportedly been arrested for targeting Mykhaylo Mudryk with a laser during the Gunners' 3-1 win against Chelsea at the Emirates on May 2.

The Ukraine international came on as a substitute in the 71st minute with the score at 3-1 but failed to help his team get back into the game. After the full-time whistle, photos showed Mudryk being targeted by a green laser pen throughout the time he was on the pitch.

Arsenal have now released a statement confirming the arrest of a fan in relation to the incident. It reads (via GOAL):

"An arrest has been made following the use of a laser during last night's match. This behaviour is dangerous and totally unacceptable. We will fully support the police with their enquiries and take action as appropriate."

Mudryk created three goal-scoring chances for his teammates after coming on but did not complete a dribble or manage a shot. The laser pen wouldn't have helped. He hasn't had the smoothest of times in West London since joining Chelsea in January.

Mudryk hasn't scored in 14 appearances across competitions for his new club but has managed two assists. The defeat against Arsenal means the Blues have lost all six of their games across competitions under caretaker boss Frank Lampard.

Arsenal moved back to the top of the table after 34 games. Manchester City trail them by two points and with two games in hand.

What Oleksandr Zinchenko told Mykhaylo Mudryk after he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal

Arsenal and Chelsea were locked in a heated battle to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. Eventually, the Blues prevailed by offering a transfer fee of £88 million and signing him on an eight-and-a-half-year contract.

Mudryk's international teammate, Oleksandr Zinchenko, wanted the 22-year-old to come to the Emirates. Speaking about his disappointment at seeing Mudryk join Chelsea, the Arsenal left-back told the Daily Mail (h/t Mirror) in March:

"I said to him: 'It’s gone already; it doesn’t matter what you wanted, what the other guys wanted. Now you’re a Chelsea player, you signed a long-term contract, and you have only one option, only one way: direct and forward. Unfortunately, he didn’t become an Arsenal player – as I wanted personally! – but it’s life."

Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in the winter for £21 million instead. It's safe to say that so far, the Belgium international has proved to be a better signing, especially considering his transfer fee.

The 28-year-old has scored once and laid out eight assists in 18 games for the Gunners across competitions this term.

Poll : 0 votes