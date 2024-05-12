Arsenal interested in signing Barcelona superstar Manchester United wanted last summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in singing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona to bolster their midfield. Interestingly, Erik ten Hag has been trying to get him to Old Trafford ever since he took charge of Manchester United.

The Red Devils could face stiff competition from the Gunners, who are in pole position to fight for the Premier League title and have a UEFA Champions League spot guaranteed.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Gunners are on the lookout for a replacement for Thomas Partey, whose stint has more or less been plagued with injuries. This has led to inconsistent performances. Furthermore, in De Jong, Arsenal will have a midfielder with the ability to hold with the vision to make long balls deep into the box.

It is reported that the Dutch footballer's signature might cost Arsenal around €80 million. As for Barcelona, this might be a perfect way to get out of their otherwise well-known financial troubles.

Mikel Arteta already has a good set of midfielders at his disposal. Declan Rice, captain Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, and Emile Smith Rowe are some names that come to mind. However, the Spaniard has opted for a combination of Rice and Odegaard that has done wonders for Arsenal this season.

Rice can easily be dubbed as the signing of the season after having joined the Emirates club in 2023 from West Ham United. In 48 appearances across all competitions, the Englishman has seven goals and 10 assists.

Martin Odegaard's ability to make long passes coupled with a penchant to score goals make him a perfect midfield choice for any team. In 46 appearances for the Gunners this season, he has 11 goals and nine assists.

The report adds that De Jong might still prefer a move to Old Trafford, given his association with Ten Hag. However, with the Dutch manager's future currently shrouded in mystery, and given the form Manchester United are currently in, the 27-year-old might choose Mikel Arteta's side instead.

Needless to say, joining the Gunners will guarantee Champions League football next season.

Arsenal's game against Manchester United might seal the race for the Premier League title

The Gunners take on Manchester United on May 12, Sunday, at Old Trafford. The clash is a must-win for Arteta's men to continue their dream of bagging their first Premier League title in over two decades.

Should they win the clash, attention will be shifted to Manchester City's game against Tottenham Hotspur on May 14, Tuesday. If the Cityzens lose their game against Spurs, the Gunners will just need to defeat Everton at home on the last day of the season to win the title.

Interestingly, if both teams lose their games, the fate of the title will be decided on the last matchday of the season and it may come down to goal difference.