Arsenal legend reveals he wanted to play for London rivals Chelsea

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has named Chelsea and AC Milan as the clubs he wanted to play for during his career.

Merson is a Gunner icon and played 397 matches for them between 1986 and 1997. A right midfielder by trade, he scored 92 goals and provided 40 assists for the north London club. He also played for Aston Villa, Walsali, Middlesbrough, and Portsmouth during his professional career. Merson made 21 appearances for England's national team as well.

One fan recently asked the current pundit about the other clubs he would have liked to play for as a professional. Merson replied on social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

"Chelsea and AC Milan."

Expand Tweet

Merson won four trophies as an Arsenal player, including two league titles (1988-89, 1990-91). He is currently one of the most well-respected pundits in English and world football.

Leon Bailey expresses desire to play for clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea

Aston Villa star Leon Bailey has expressed his desire to play for clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea. Bailey, 26, joined Aston Villa from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2021. He has since made 94 appearances for them, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists.

Bailey has been in great form for Unai Emery's high-flying Aston Villa side this season, who are currently fourth in the Premier League. The Jamaica international has scored 12 goals and has provided 11 assists in 40 appearances across competitions.

Bailey, however, recently expressed his desire to play for bigger clubs, namedropping the Gunners and the Blues. He said (via Metro):

"You have big teams in England, they call them the bix six. The Arsenals and the Chelseas. It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I am right now. Who wouldn't want to go to a massive team?"

Bailey added:

"Especially coming out of Jamaica, do you know how big that is for the country? Especially being who I am as well."

Bailey's rich vein of form has been crucial for the Villans this season, who are also set to face Lille in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals. He is currently contracted with Villa until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €35 million.