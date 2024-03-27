Arsenal or Manchester City? Former Gunners star predicts result for crucial PL fixture between the 2 clubs

Former Arsenal striker John Hartson has backed Manchester City to beat his former side in their crucial Premier League clash on Sunday, March 31.

The Cityzens will host the Gunners at the Etihad in a vital game in the title race. Mikel Arteta's side lead the standings after 28 games, level on points with second-placed Liverpool but above on goal difference (46-39). Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, are third, a point behind the duo.

Sharing his thoughts on the clash, Hartson predicted Manchester City would win all three points, saying (via The Boot Room):

“I have to go City. I know I’m a former Arsenal man but I think it’s really important that City try and get going on a run and try and get ahead of the other two.”

The two sides have already met twice this season, with Arsenal winning both times. They first beat City in the FA Community Shield on penalties after the game ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Meanwhile, their Premier League clash ended in a 1-0 win for the Gunners at the Emirates in October.

The north London side also challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title last campaign. They led the table for 248 days but faltered towards the end, with City winning by five points.

Arsenal and Manchester City's injury news ahead of important PL clash

Both sides saw players not go to in the first place or return from their respective international sides during the recently-concluded break.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka returned from the England camp without even playing due to a minor muscle issue. Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes withdrew from Brazil's squad due to an Achilles problem.

Gabriel Martinelli is still recovering from a cut he suffered in their 6-0 win over Sheffield United on March 6. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey, however, are fit to return to action.

For Manchester City, meanwhile, Manuel Akanji withdrew from Switzerland's squad due to a knock. Kevin De Bruyne also didn't go with Belgium due to a groin issue. England duo Kyle Walker and John Stones suffered injuries during the first and second game respectively and had to be subbed off.