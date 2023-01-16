Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale posts message on Instagram after being attacked by a fan at Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has posted a message on his social media celebrating his team's recent 2-0 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur despite being attacked by an opposition fan.

The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League standings to eight points with a statement win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (January 15). After Hugo Lloris conceded an own goal in the 14th minute, Martin Odegaard doubled the visitors' tally in the 36th minute with a precise shot from outside the box.

After winning the bragging rights in the north London derby, Ramsdale posted an image of him kissing the Arsenal badge. He wrote:

"Yep that's it right there! #COYG ❤️"

Ramsdale, 24, produced an exhilarating performance between the sticks against Antonio Conte's side. He registered a whopping seven saves, made 10 recoveries and made two high claims during the 90 minutes.

However, the former Sheffield United man was on the receiving end of a kick from a Tottenham Hotspur supporter after the final whistle.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ramsdale shared his thoughts about being on the wrong end of such an aggressive incident. He said:

"It's a shame as it's just a game of football at the end of the day. It's a sour taste but I'm sure we will enjoy it when we go back into the dressing room. Spurs fans gave me some throughout... I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it in sportsmanlike terms but one fan tried to punch me on the back."

Arsenal are next scheduled to face Manchester United in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 22).

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte labels Arsenal as a serious title contender

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte claimed that the Gunners have what it takes to challenge reigning champions Manchester City for the Premier League title this campaign. He said:

"Arsenal showed they are a really good team. In the second half, they suffered a lot and showed their resilience and when a team can do this, they are ready to fight for title. With Manchester City, they are the only two teams who are going to fight for the Premier League this season."

The Gunners are yet to face Manchester City in the ongoing season and have comparatively fewer games left against other top teams. They have one game each against Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

With 20 games to go, calling Arsenal contenders may sound a bit premature. However, considering the form that the Gunners are in, one can bet on them to go all the way.

