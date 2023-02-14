Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has picked his former club to pip Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. Wenger has also pointed out that the Cityzens are more defensively vulnerable than they were last season.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Wenger said (via The Boot Room):

“I would say yes because I feel the usual threats in the Premier League are all out of the race, and the only threat is City, And even City is not as dominant as they were last year or two years before. And I feel since the start of the season, City was more vulnerable defensively than they were the years before.”

Arsenal and Manchester City are currently engaged in a closely contested Premier League title race. The Gunners have 51 points on the board from 21 games and are leading Pep Guardiola's team by three points with a game in hand.

While Guardiola's men are the defending champions, Arsenal haven't won the title since their iconic 2003-04 'Invincible' season under Wenger.

Arsène Wenger believes Arsenal can win the Premier League and feels that Manchester City are still vulnerable defensively and how they have changed their style to suit



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks about clash against Manchester City

Arsenal are currently going through a rare lean patch this season. They are winless in their last two games. A 1-0 away defeat to Everton was followed by a 1-1 home draw against Brentford. Arteta said his team will now have to shift their focus quickly to the game against Manchester City.

Speaking after the draw against Brentford, Arteta said (via the Gunners' official website):

“We need to move on really quickly in the league, There were a lot of things we did really well today and there are things that we have to improve on and do better, but it will be a completely different game against City."

He further added:

“We need to move to the next page, ask our people to be with us because we’re going to need them, and we’re going to have to create an incredible atmosphere on Wednesday.”

The two sides met earlier this season in the FA Cup with City winning the clash at the Etihad Stadium to oust the Gunners from the competition.

The top-of-the-table clash will take place on Wednesday, February 15, at the Emirates Stadium.

