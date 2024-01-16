"As a child you dream of playing there" - Premier League striker breaks silence on reported transfer interest from Chelsea

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has admitted that he 'dreams' of playing for clubs like Chelsea and AC Milan amid reported interest from the Blues.

According to the Guardian, the west London giants are considering a surprise move for Duran to bolster their attack. The report also states that a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney, at least for now, seems unlikely while their interest in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has cooled.

Hence, Duran could be a viable target for Chelsea if they want to supplement their front line. Speaking to Colombian outlet Win Sports TV (h/t Pipe Sierra on X), the 20-year-old striker said:

"I have my head in Aston Villa. I am not aware of interests in AC Milan or Chelsea. They are giant clubs and it would be a pleasure, but I have no knowledge of anything. As a child you dream of playing there."

Duran came through the ranks at Colombian club Envigado before joining Chicago Fire in January 2022 for €1.7 million. After a year in the MLS, where he scored eight goals and provided five assists in 27 league games, he joined Aston Villa for €16.64 million.

Duran, known for his strong heading ability, agility, and speed, has so far scored four times in 35 career games across for the Villans. The 1.85m-tall striker has also been capped eight times by Colombia's senior team.

Chelsea currently have Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja, and Christopher Nkunku as their recognized No. 9 options right now. However, Nkunku has been plagued by injury issues this season while Jackson is currently at AFCON with Senegal. Broja, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea to wait until summer before making Mauricio Pochettino decision - reports

Chelsea owners, as per journalist Sami Mokbel (h/t @CFCPys on X) are willing to give Mauricio Pochettino until the end of the season to prove his mettle at the club.

They will apparently make a decision on the Argentine's future in the summer, unless Chelsea don't make it to Wembley and their form further deteriorates in the league. When Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club in 2022, it was felt that Chelsea would be patient with their managers, as compared to the Roman Abramovich era.

The Blues, however, had four different managers take charge of their club in the 2022-23 campaign. They then hired 'Poch' last summer, and his long-term future is up in the air given the club's poor overall form this season.

The Blues are currently ninth in the table with 31 points from 21 matches, although they are currently on a three-game winning run in the Premier League. However, they trail Middlesbrough 1-0 in the EFL Cup semifinals courtesy of a surprise first-leg loss.