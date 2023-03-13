Barcelona dealt blow as La Masia star's first-team registration suspended due to issue with enrollment - Reports

A Spanish court has suspended Barcelona star Gavi's registration to the first team. A court ruling on deadline day in the January transfer window forced La Liga to register the Spain international as a Barcelona player, despite the club not meeting all economic control requirements.

However, according to Relevo, the Mercantile Court of Barcelona has lifted the precautionary measure due to one simple reason: the Blaugrana filed their application after the deadline.

While the teenager will continue playing for the first team despite recent developments, the Catalan giants may face further complications with Financial Fair Play.

Gavi is currently registered as a subsidiary player. The 18-year-old penned a new contract in September 2022, which will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2026. The new contract, which includes a €1 billion release clause, sees him earn around €8 million per season, which is massive for a subsidiary player.

La Liga president Javier Tebas, who vowed in January to appeal the court decision in Barca's favor, has said they need to trim their wage bill to buy players this summer.

Gavi has been a crucial player for Barca this season. He has made 36 appearances for Xavi's side, scoring two goals and providing five assists this term.

Barcelona star Alejandro Balde reacted to the win against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona earned a narrow 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in their latest La Liga clash on Sunday, March 12. Raphinha scored the only goal of the match in injury time of the first half at San Mames.

The Blaugrana extended their top-of-the-table lead over Real Madrid to nine points with a La Liga win. Speaking after the match, left-back Alejandro Balde stressed the importance of the victory, telling the media (via Mundo Deportivo):

“We have come to a great stadium, with a great atmosphere. It was very important to leave here with a victory. We have to know how to suffer in these games. It is important. We have come out with the three points and I am very happy for the team, In La Liga, there are many quality players like Nico or Inaki Williams. I try to give my best every day and do better in defence.”

The Catalan club are set to return to action on March 19. They will face arch-rivals Real Madrid in the fourth El Clasico of the season. Xavi's side are currently leading the head-to-head 2-1 this season.

Poll : 0 votes