Barcelona star issues update on his future amid links to Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United 

Ansu Fati has clarified that he wants to stay at Barcelona amidst interest from Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs for CaughtOffside, the English trio have been in contact with the player's agent over a potential move. However, no talks have taken place with Barca regarding a transfer.

Fati has now ended Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool's hopes of securing his signature. Speaking about his future at the Spotify Camp Nou, the Spain international told Jugones (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"I’m under contract with Barcelona until June 2027 and I hope to stay here for many more years."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



PL clubs approached his agent but the player position is clear: he hopes to stay and continue at Barça. Ansu Fati on Premier League bids: “I’m under contract with Barcelona until June 2027 and I hope to stay here for many more years”, says via Jugones.PL clubs approached his agent but the player position is clear: he hopes to stay and continue at Barça. Ansu Fati on Premier League bids: “I’m under contract with Barcelona until June 2027 and I hope to stay here for many more years”, says via Jugones. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCBPL clubs approached his agent but the player position is clear: he hopes to stay and continue at Barça. https://t.co/RhdfmVqR1l

Fati hasn't been a regular feature in manager Xavi Hernandez's starting XI recently. 13 of his 21 La Liga appearances this term have come from the bench.

The apparent lack of playing time has come despite Raphinha's shaky form and Ousmane Dembele's injury struggles. Xavi has asked the 20-year-old to be patient and it seems Fati is prepared to pay heed to the Spanish tactician's advice.

A move to any of the three aforementioned teams wouldn't come with a guaranteed starting XI berth. Arsenal currently have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as manager Mikel Arteta's first-choice options down the flank.

Manchester United are spoilt for options down the wings, with Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Anthony Elanga all at manager Erik ten Hag's disposal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz in attack. Hence, staying at Barcelona and honing his craft could be the wisest option for Fati at the moment.

Barcelona manager backs Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool target to return to his old form

Ansu Fati has been linked to superclubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool for a reason. He is one of the finest young attackers in European football at the moment who can create and finish off chances in the final third.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "The brain of a forward is complicated. Ansu Fati has scored goals all his life, they'll come back eventually." Xavi: "The brain of a forward is complicated. Ansu Fati has scored goals all his life, they'll come back eventually." https://t.co/nqT2T8XVYJ

It is the same reason why he is in Barcelona's first-team set-up from such a young age. He registered three goals and as many assists in his first 10 La Liga appearances this season.

However, he has since failed to score or assist in his last 11 league games. The Spaniard started in Barcelona's 2-0 win against Cadiz on Sunday (19 February) but failed to make any tangible contributions.

Speaking on his form after the La Liga clash, manager Xavi Hernandez said (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"The brain of a forward is complicated. Ansu Fati has scored goals all his life, they’ll come back eventually. Ansu is very good at playing inside, close to the striker."

Poll : 0 votes