"Better than Enzo", "Rolls-Royce midfielder" - Liverpool fans laud star's 'spectacular' performance in Euro qualifier for national team

Liverpool fans on social media have heaped praise on midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai after his latest display for Hungary.

Szoboszlai led his national team in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier Montenegro on Sunday, November 19. Hungary entered the second half a goal down after Slobodan Rubezic had given their opponents the lead in the 36th minute.

However, their captain led their comeback, scoring the equalizer in the 66th minute. Just two minutes later, the 24-year-old had scored again to flip the scoreline to 2-1 in Hungary's favor. Adam Nagy then netted in injury time to secure all three points.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Szoboszlai, who has impressed since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig for around £60 million this summer. One of them tweeted:

"Rolls-Royce midfielder. 🔥"

Another fan compared him to Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay with Argentina earlier this week, writing:

"Better than Enzo anyways"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Apart from scoring two decisive and quickfire goals, Szoboszlai also contributed in a multitude of ways for Hungary on Sunday.

The midfielder had 122 touches, completed 71 passes (88% accuracy), won 11 of his 15 ground duels and was fouled on six occasions, all game-high figures. He also laid out three key passes, while recording a tackle, two interceptions and three clearances in an all-round display.

The victory kept Hungary in first place in Group G of the Euro 2024 qualifiers with 18 points from eight matches. Szoboszlai has arguably been their best performer in these games, scoring four goals and laying out three assists.

The Hungarians are four clear of closest competitors Serbia and seven ahead of third-placed Montenegro.

Dominik Szoboszlai's stats for Liverpool this season

Dominik Szoboszlai has undoubtedly been one of the signings of the Premier League season so far. He has proven to be a key component of Liverpool's new-look midfield, recording a goal and two assists in 12 league games, and scoring once in two EFL Cup appearances.

In the Premier League, Szoboszlai has completed 88% of his passes while averaging 2.3 key passes per game. The Hungarian has also recorded 1.2 tackles, 3.8 duels won and 7.9 ball recoveries per league appearance. His exploits have helped the Reds sit second in the standings, just a point behind Manchester City.

Liverpool and City will notably clash at the Etihad Stadium when the Premier League returns next weekend. Szoboszlai could potentially be a difference-maker for Jurgen Klopp's side in the high-voltage clash on November 25.